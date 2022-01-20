ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame officially names new special teams coordinator

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
We’ve known for a couple weeks now that Brian Mason from Cincinnati would be taking over as Notre Dame‘s special teams coordinator and Thursday saw that news finally made official.

In a statement released by Notre Dame athletics, Marcus Freeman spoke about Mason, who he coached with at Cincinnati.

“In designing our staff, I want to surround our players with coaches who are excellent teachers, relentless recruiters and intentional in building relationships. I am excited to introduce Brian Mason as our special teams coordinator, as I know he will be a dynamic fit for our program.

“Brian is the best in his field, and has a proven track record of producing elite special teams units. We look forward to him bringing that edge to Notre Dame.”

Mason has coached at Cincinnati since 2017 as his special teams units played a significant factor in the Bearcats going 13-0 and earning a College Football Playoff spot this past season.

Notre Dame transfer portal tracker (2022)

