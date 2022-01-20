ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Police respond to shooting near Bott Park

By Caitlin Sullivan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
On Thursday, Colorado Springs Police responded to a shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. near the 2500 Block of Howbert, which is right by Bott Park.

As of right now, police do not have anyone in custody.

News 5 has a crew heading to the area, we will update this story as soon as we get more information.

This is a developing story .

