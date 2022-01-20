ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Several 911 Callers Reported Shawn Smith Sighting Before Arrest In Old Town Pasadena

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Several calls to 911 reported seeing murder suspect Shawn Smith in Old Town Pasadena just before he was arrested , police said Thursday.

One of those callers told the 911 operator the man he spotted looked very similar to the man wanted for stabbing Brianna Kupfer to death in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles.

“So he had a black hoodie on. He had on, like, dark sweat pants. And he had a backpack, a black backpack that was very similar to the one I’ve seen in images,” the caller said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PaGLZ_0drHclTB00

(credit: B. Tapia)

Pasadena city officials say the call was just one of several they received Wednesday, just before officers swarmed the area and arrested Smith, who was cooperative and quiet as he was arrested and transferred into LAPD custody. FBI agents were also on the scene, but it’s not clear how they are involved in the case.

Smith has an extensive criminal history, and has been charged with several offenses in other states, including allegedly firing into a vehicle with a person inside. He is believed to be homeless and moving between different areas.

Kupfer, 24, was working alone at Croft House, a furniture store in Hancock Park, when she was stabbed to death last Thursday . Police say she texted a friend that she had a “bad vibe” about someone who had entered the store, and was found fatally stabbed 15 minutes later by a customer.

The shocking murder in Hancock Park, a wealthy neighborhood in the middle of Los Angeles, had roused a flood of private donations to help catch her killer, bringing the reward for information to $250,000. Because so many callers had reported Smith’s presence in Pasadena, it’s not clear how the reward will be distributed after a conviction is secured in the case.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Man arrested in woman’s killing at Southern California furniture store

(KTLA) — Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing of a woman inside a Southern California luxury furniture store, authorities said Wednesday. The suspect, 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith, was found and detained by Pasadena police before noon in the area of Fair Oaks and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Los […]
Fox News

Shawn Laval Smith: Suspected killer of Brianna Kupfer has a long history of arrests

Shawn Laval Smith, the suspected killer of 24-year-old UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer, has a decade-long criminal history that spans both coasts. Los Angeles police have launched a hunt for Smith, 31, after Kupfer was found stabbed to death at her furniture store job last week. Smith remained on the loose early Wednesday and police have said that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Fox News

Larry Elder blasts LA prosecutor following murder in Maxine Waters' neighborhood

Los Angeles County Democratic District Attorney George Gascon's soft-on-crime policies led to the apparently random murder of a young furniture store employee Tuesday, former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder told Fox News. Elder noted on "Hannity" that the murder of Brianna Kupfer occurred in the same neighborhood where Rep. Maxine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Suspect ID’d As Shawn Laval Smith In Murder Of Brianna Kupfer, Hancock Park Furniture Store Employee Found Stabbed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities identified a man wanted in the last week’s murder of an employee at a furniture store in Hancock Park. Shawn Laval Smith Tuesday night, police identified the suspect as Shawn Laval Smith. He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Police say anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 911 immediately. Thanks to private donations, a $50,000 reward offered by the city for information leading to Smith’s arrest has risen to $250,000. “We will find this vicious criminal, we will arrest him and we will get him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

“She Meant Something”: Vigil Held for Teen Found Dead on 110 Freeway

Demands for justice are growing louder in South Los Angeles, after a local girl was killed and her body was dumped on the 110 Freeway. The Jan. 18 killing of Tioni Theus is a California Highway Patrol case because her body was found on the side of the road. Ten days later, no one has been arrested.
Laredo Morning Times

Arrest made in death of Kardashian business manager

Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a Los Angeles-based business manager who worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, has died, the Ventura County Coroner’s office confirmed to Variety. She was 55 and the cause of death appears to be homicide, according to sources who point to an incident on Dec. 22 in Van Nuys and in Simi Valley, Calif.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Smith
foxla.com

Father and son brutally attacked in Toluca Lake; 3 suspects on the run

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for three people wanted in connection to the brutal attack of a father-son duo in Toluca Lake. According to an alert from the Los Angeles Police Department, a 65-year-old man and his son were knocked unconscious after they were randomly attacked by a group of suspects.
KTLA

Family, LAPD appeal to teen’s killer to turn themselves in

Raw emotions were on full display as the family of Tioni Theus gathered for a vigil outside the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Station in the Florence area of South Los Angeles on Tuesday. On Jan. 8, the body of Theus, 16, was found near the Manchester off-ramp of the 110 Freeway, and the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Fbi#Murder#Sighting#Cbsla#Lapd#Croft House
CBS LA

Florida Murder Suspect Davis Zimmerman Captured In Orange County, Calif.

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A man wanted in the murder of a woman in Hollywood, Fla. has been captured in Orange County, authorities said Tuesday. (credit: Hollywood, Fla. Police Department) Davis Zimmerman, 19, was taken into custody last Friday by U.S. Marshals in Orange County, according to the Hollywood, Fla. Police Department. Zimmerman is being held at Orange County’s Intake Release Center, awaiting extradition back to Broward County in Florida. According to police, Zimmerman was wanted for the murder of a woman whose body was found in a motel room at 1120 South Federal Highway in Broward County, Fla. on Jan. 6. Zimmerman, who is being held without bail, is scheduled to make his next court appearance Wednesday.
CBS LA

Teenage Boy Shot In Pasadena Transported In Extremely Critical Condition

PASADENA (CBSLA) – A shooting in Pasadena Tuesday left a 14-year-old boy in critical condition. Jan. 18, 2022 (CBSLA). Police said they received a call at 3:03 p.m. from Pasadena Fire Department notifying them that one of their engines was out on an unrelated call near the 1600 block of Los Robles Avenue when a car pulled up with a gunshot victim in the backseat. Medics began treating the teenage victim and transported him to an area hospital where he was listed in “extremely critical” condition. Pasadena Police Public Information Officer Bill Grisafe said that shortly after receiving the call from the fire department, authorities got a 911 call about gunshots heard near Los Robles Avenue and El Dora Road. A preliminary investigation by police suggests that the shooting occurred in the area reported by the 911 caller, and then the victim was taken to the location where the fire engine was located. It is not known whether the shooting was gang related or not. No one is currently in custody and no suspect information has been released.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Pasadena 14-year-old dies days after being shot in head; one arrested

PASADENA, Calif. - A teenager has died after being shot in the head in Pasadena earlier this week, according to police. One person has been arrested and charged with their murder. Pasadena Police have arrested 24-year-old Alexis Ibarra and charged him with murder and attempted murder for shooting a 14-year-old....
PASADENA, CA
cbslocal.com

2 Arrested In Shooting At The Bank In Old Town Temecula That Killed Hemet Father

TEMECULA (CBSLA) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a Hemet man at The Bank in Old Town Temecula. Shots were reported at The Bank, a Mexican restaurant and bar in the 28600 block of Old Town Front Street, at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
92K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy