The University of Delaware is raising a $6 million fund within the Horn Entrepreneurship program to offer bridge funding to startups founded by its students. The University Launch Fund was created to offer student entrepreneurs a first round of venture capital without giving newly founded startups a tight time horizon like a venture capital firm may do, said Glen Gaddy, managing director of the fund. The university has already raised about $800,000 for the fund, Gaddy said, and its first goal is to have $1 million raised as soon as possible.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO