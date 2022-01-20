ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtic sign midfielder Matt O’Rliey from MK Dons on long contract

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Celtic have signed midfielder Matt O’Riley from MK Dons, the Scottish Premiership club have announced.

The 21-year-old Englishman has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Parkhead outfit after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

The Fulham youth product moves after making 52 appearances for the League One Dons and scoring nine goals, including seven this season.

O’Riley told Celtic TV: “It feels amazing. The first time taking the stadium in was even better than I thought it would be.

“To put it simply, I am really happy to be here. It’s a massive club and I’m really excited to get going.

“There were other options, ones I thought were the only ones, until Celtic came out of the blue.

“I had a phone call with (manager) Ange (Postecoglou) and he came across really well. As soon as I got off the phone I was ready to come.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes Matt O’Riley will prove a good addition (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

O’Riley broke into the Fulham first team at the age of just 16 in 2017 but made only five appearances for the Cottagers before joining the Dons a year ago.

He has since been a key part of the Dons side that are currently fifth in League One.

He is Celtic’s fifth signing of the January transfer window after Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate and Johnny Kenny.

Postecoglou said: “We’re delighted to get Matt into the club. He’s someone who should fit in well with the group we have here, both from on the field and also the kind of person he is.

“We’re looking forward to having him as part of the group. He’s a talented young player and I’m sure he’ll enjoy his time here, and I’m sure he’ll add to what we’ve already started.”

