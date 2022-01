FARMINGTON, Ark — Farmington Public Schools will now require all students and staff to wear masks due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the school district community. Current ACHI data has the area under the "Red" high-risk category due to high COVID-19 positivity rates. So in accordance with the mask advisory policy, the district will require students and staff to wear face masks while indoors beginning Friday, Jan. 7.

FARMINGTON, AR ・ 16 DAYS AGO