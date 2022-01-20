Lake Union Prayer Conference: Our United Cry

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
The trial of three former officers who are accused of violating George Floyd's civil rights by failing to stop fellow officer Derek Chauvin from murdering him began in a federal courtroom in St. Paul on Monday. Mola Lenghi reports.
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin's positive tests for the coronavirus have forced the postponement of a civil trial over her defamation claims against The New York Times. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said the trial, which was to begin Monday, can start February 3 if Palin has adequately recovered by then.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was facing a new legal challenge over his executive action that aimed to let parents opt out of school mask mandates as his order took effect Monday but was ignored by some districts. Youngkin issued the order as one of...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge mounted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy against the lower chamber's pandemic-era rules for voting by proxy, allowing the practice to continue. McCarthy and Congressman Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, asked the high court in...
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta had seized control of Burkina Faso after detaining the democratically elected president following a day of gunbattles in the capital of the West African country. The military coup in...
The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
(CNN) — President Joe Biden was heard calling a reporter from the Fox channel a "stupid son of a bitch" on a hot microphone following a White House event Monday afternoon. The President's profane remark came as reporters were shouting questions while exiting the East Room following a White House Competition Council meeting on efforts to lower prices.
