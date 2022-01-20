ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth, MA

Feds won't shut down Weymouth natural gas compressor

 2 days ago

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said Thursday it won’t revoke authorization for the natural gas compressor station in Weymouth, even though several members said regulators shouldn’t have approved the project to begin with....

Federal Regulators Say Weymouth Compressor Site Should Not Have Been Approved

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Federal regulators say the Weymouth Compressor Station likely should never have been built for a host of safety and health reasons, but it’s too late to revoke the license. The decision to keep the natural gas facility open is a big blow to many residents who have been calling for a shut down due to safety concerns. The Enbridge compressor station began operating in Weymouth in 2020, pumping natural gas into Maine and Canada. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission determined Thursday not to revoke its right to operate after it launched a review following two emergency shutdowns....
WEYMOUTH, MA
