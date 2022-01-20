ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

See Which Lansing Area Restaurants Made the List for Best Crab Rangoon

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From serving the yummiest food to providing top-notch customer service, these 15 Lansing restaurants are the best around. See below to...

wjimam.com

1240 WJIM

Lansing-Area Residents Loved Quality Dairy Bagged Milk, What the Heck is it?

Recently, we talked about how the CEO of Quality Dairy, Ken Martin, stands by the quality of QD's products like their French onion dip, ice cream, milk, etc. Martin stated that nothing as far as ingredients had changed and that any changes to packaging were due to supply chain shortages. However, one type of packaging people around Lansing seem to really miss is the bags QD's milk used to come in.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Holland, MI is Home to a Giant 13-Foot Snowman

Giant skeletons have been a recent trend at Halloween time, but have you ever seen a snowman this big? No, it's not one of those inflatable yard decorations. This giant snowman is actually the real thing! Coming in at 13 feet tall, you can find the oversized snowman at 326 W 16th St. in Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
1240 WJIM

This Lansing Building Could Become The Next Venue For Live Music

Does this old building bring up some memories for you? If so, you could be making some more memories in the future. The building in question is located in downtown Lansing at 224 S. Washington Square. The building has been in Lansing for roughly 100 years. The last residents inside the building were the Blue Knight Hookah Lounge.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q is Delicious and We Could Use One in Lansing, Michigan

Lansing's food scene is ever-changing. Whether it's with restaurants closing or opening, there's always something different about what's available to eat in Lansing. That being said, I think there's always room for more variety and deliciousness. That's why I think Rudy's Bar-B-Q would be an excellent addition. Rudy's Country Store...
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Have You Noticed An Influx Of Birds In The Lansing Area?

No, but seriously, have you noticed an influx of birds near the South Lansing Area? If you have, you're not alone in seeing these flying creatures. I've also seen a vast majority of birds as well in this area but didn't think too much of it. As one does first thing in the morning, I jumped on Reddit and noticed a question being posed to the Southsiders of Lansing.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing 37 Stores, Including 1 in Michigan

That 20% off coupon may finally expire for good as Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 37 stores nationwide by the end of February. One is in southwest Michigan. Look for closeouts on kitchen gadgets, bedding, bath towels and all kinds of home accessories as Bed Bath & Beyond will permanently close more stores in the new year. In 2021, the retailer closed more than 40 stores, including one in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming. That was just the beginning of an overall plan to close more than 200 underperforming locations by the end of 2022, including another on this side of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Video Shows the Beauty of the Frozen South Haven Lighthouse

South Haven's Lighthouse dazzles with ethereal beauty while encased in ice. A Michigan photographer and drone operator was able to capture the beauty of our frozen state. The South Haven Lighthouse looks like something from a Disney movie rather than the utilitarian hardware needed to guide boats safely to shore.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
1240 WJIM

West Michigan Home For Sale Looks Like it Could Be a Lighthouse

If you've ever dreamed of living in a lighthouse (I think that's secretly every Michigander's dream, lol), but without any of the actual responsibility, this is your chance. There's a house for sale in west Michigan, listed by Andrea L Crossman on Zillow, that was literally built to resemble a lighthouse, and it does a darn good job of it. It's gorgeous, it's right on Lake Michigan, and it's for sale. Here's the thing though...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

What is Dutch Bros And Why Do We Need One in Lansing, Michigan?

I recently had the pleasure of doing some out-of-state traveling. I hopped on a plane and headed off to Arizona this past December. I had never been to Arizona before, so boy did I have a lot to take in and enjoy. Luckily, I had a tour guide (actually, a close girlfriend of mine) who has been to Arizona plenty of times before, so I had a jam-packed to-do list.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
