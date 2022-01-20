See Which Lansing Area Restaurants Made the List for Best Crab Rangoon

That 20% off coupon may finally expire for good as Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 37 stores nationwide by the end of February. One is in southwest Michigan. Look for closeouts on kitchen gadgets, bedding, bath towels and all kinds of home accessories as Bed Bath & Beyond will permanently close more stores in the new year. In 2021, the retailer closed more than 40 stores, including one in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming. That was just the beginning of an overall plan to close more than 200 underperforming locations by the end of 2022, including another on this side of the state.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO