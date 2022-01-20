ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Please Enable JavaScript

By Rick Wilkinson
Oil & Gas Journal
 5 days ago

Www.ogj.com is using a security service for protection...

www.ogj.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Ancient DNA suggests woolly mammoths roamed Canada more recently than previously thought

In 2010, small cores of permafrost sediments were collected by a team at the University of Alberta from gold mines in the Klondike region of central Yukon. They had remained in cold storage until paleogeneticists at the McMaster Ancient DNA Centre applied new genomics techniques to better understand the global extinction of megafauna that had culminated in North America some 12,700 years ago. These tiny sediment samples contain an immense wealth of ancient environmental DNA from innumerable plants and animals that lived in those environments over millennia. These genetic microfossils originate from all components of an ecosystem — including bacteria, fungi,...
WILDLIFE
Oil & Gas Journal

SDX Energy spuds West Gharib infill development well

SDX Energy PLC spudded the MSD-25 infill development well on Meseda field. The well is the second in a fully funded 12-well development campaign on Meseda and Rabul oil fields in the West Gharib concession, Egyptian Eastern Desert. The campaign is aimed at growing production to 3,500-4,000 b/d by early...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timor Sea#Www Ogj Com#Javascript
The Independent

Meta: Facebook owner wants to build ‘the most powerful AI supercomputer in the world’

Meta says it wants to build the most powerful artificial intelligence supercomputer in the world.The Facebook owner has already designed and built what it calls the AI Research SuperCluster, or RSC, which it says is among the fastest AI supercomputers in the world.It hopes to top that league by mid-2022, it said, in what would be a major step towards increasing its artificial intelligence capabilities.That is partly focused on the metaverse, which Meta has staked its future on. With that new technology, “AI-driven applications and products will play an important role”, it said in its announcement.The RSC is being used...
TECHNOLOGY
UPI News

CDC designates 15 destinations as 'very high' COVID-19 travel risks

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added 15 destinations to its highest-risk travel category for COVID-19. Popular Caribbean travel destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Saint Barthelemy and Saint Martin were among those added to the CDC's "Level 4: COVID-19 Very High" designation.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy