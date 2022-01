In EFFY's estimation, modern wrestling has become the real-life embodiment of the 'Double Identity' Spider-Man meme. Ahead of GCW's seminal The WRLD On GCW event, EFFY sat down with Brandon Walker of Barstool Rasslin' to discuss a number of topics, including his take on today's wrestling scene. According to the indie star, GCW is trying to do things differently, but it's impossible to please everyone. Furthermore, he posits that wrestling is caught in a perpetual cycle where it is written and produced by the same people, continually offering up the same thing, and as a result, struggles to compete with everything else vying for the public's attention.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO