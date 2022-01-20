ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CSL chats with DraftKings’ Analyst Reid Fowler on what’s possible over the Carolina Panthers offseason

By Christian Audesirk
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7dmE_0drHZeFd00

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Just how hot is Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule’s seat in Carolina? According to Vegas experts, not as hot as you’d think.

DraftKings Analyst Reid Fowler joins Charlotte Sports Live to break down the odds of what’s going to happen this offseason in Carolina, as well as where you should put your cash on this weekend’s NFL Divisional Playoff games.

Reid and Will Kunkel even have a lock prop bet that might surprise you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 free agents the Carolina Panthers must avoid this offseason

Which upcoming free agents should the Carolina Panthers avoid as they look to strengthening their roster before a crucial 2022 campaign?. The Carolina Panthers are headed into an offseason full of questions surrounding the coaching staff and who will be playing the quarterback position. However, even though Sam Darnold is under contract for next season, it is hard to believe the team feels confident in the signal-caller moving forward.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csl#Playoff Games#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Charlotte Sports Live#Nfl Divisional Playoff#Queen City News
FanSided

4 things that must change for the Carolina Panthers in 2022

What has to change within the Carolina Panthers as the team looks to get out of their current slump in 2022?. With the 2021 season now in the books for the Carolina Panthers, the focus is now on reflection, rest, and potentially big changes across the organization this offseason. Matt Rhule’s methods have come in for some severe criticism from fans, analysts, and former players such as Tre Boston and DeAngelo Williams, who feel the former Baylor and Temple man is not the right figurehead to lead the franchise moving forward.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Whiskey Riff

Viral Sad Dallas Cowboys Fan Goes Even More Viral Because He Brought His Side Chick To The Game

When the Dallas Cowboys lost their playoff game to the 49’ers 23-17 in dramatic Cowboys fashion, there was some sad and pissed off fans…. Ok, there was a lot of them…. I mean we saw a ton of fights break out during and after the game, fans were caught on TV balling their eyes out to yet another first round playoff exit, and some fans were even throwing stuff at the refs and their own players.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Buccaneers vs. Rams

In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
lakenormanpublications.com

Former Panthers player Captain Munnerlyn arrested for assault

LINCOLNTON – Former Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn was arrested on assault charges Jan. 10 in Lincoln County. The 33-year-old was charged with assault on a female and assault by strangulation. He resides in uptown Charlotte but was charged at the Lincoln County Magistrate’s Office. Munnerlyn played...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Complex

Antonio Brown Says ‘a Couple Teams Called’ as He Plans for ‘Opportunity to Play Again’ in the NFL

Antonio Brown recently sat down with Complex for a wide-ranging conversation that covered everything from his rap career to his fallout with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers. Since he was released by the Bucs—who parted ways with the former All-Pro wide receiver after he walked off the field during the team’s Week 18 game against the Jets—Brown has spent most of his time making music. However, he maintained that he hasn’t stopped thinking about his football career.
NFL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy