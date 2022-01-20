CSL chats with DraftKings’ Analyst Reid Fowler on what’s possible over the Carolina Panthers offseason

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Just how hot is Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule’s seat in Carolina? According to Vegas experts, not as hot as you’d think.

DraftKings Analyst Reid Fowler joins Charlotte Sports Live to break down the odds of what’s going to happen this offseason in Carolina, as well as where you should put your cash on this weekend’s NFL Divisional Playoff games.

Reid and Will Kunkel even have a lock prop bet that might surprise you.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.