As a child, going to the movies was a treat for actress and producer Jessica Chastain. Growing up in Northern California with a vegan chef mother and fireman father, she didn’t have much money to spend on non-essentials. Nevertheless, Chastain watched a lot of television and savored any chance to head to the movie theater. On an episode of the Awards Chatter podcast, she explains how her world opened up when her grandmother took her to see her first play at age 7. From that moment on, she knew that acting was “who she was.” Though she hated school and struggled academically (which prevented her from performing in school plays), she entered and won a monologue contest in middle school. For the first time, people were seeing her impressive acting abilities.

