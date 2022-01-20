ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Please Enable JavaScript

By Mikaila Adams
Oil & Gas Journal
 5 days ago

Www.ogj.com is using a security service for protection...

www.ogj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eia#Refineries#Bbl#Www Ogj Com#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
TECHNOLOGY
Oil & Gas Journal

SDX Energy spuds West Gharib infill development well

SDX Energy PLC spudded the MSD-25 infill development well on Meseda field. The well is the second in a fully funded 12-well development campaign on Meseda and Rabul oil fields in the West Gharib concession, Egyptian Eastern Desert. The campaign is aimed at growing production to 3,500-4,000 b/d by early...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Wire

Arrow Electronics and Appletec Sign Agreement for Supply of Compact Camera Modules for Embedded Applications

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics Inc. has signed an agreement with Israeli company Appletec under which Appletec will produce a range of compact camera modules (CCMs) exclusively for Arrow. The CCMs are intended for developers who want to add an embedded vision capability to products used in sectors including industrial, medical,...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What are US options for sanctions against Putin?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The financial options being considered to punish President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine range from the sweeping to the acutely personal — from cutting Russia off from U.S. dollars and international banking to slapping sanctions on a former Olympic gymnast reported to be Putin’s girlfriend.
POTUS
The Independent

Meta: Facebook owner wants to build ‘the most powerful AI supercomputer in the world’

Meta says it wants to build the most powerful artificial intelligence supercomputer in the world.The Facebook owner has already designed and built what it calls the AI Research SuperCluster, or RSC, which it says is among the fastest AI supercomputers in the world.It hopes to top that league by mid-2022, it said, in what would be a major step towards increasing its artificial intelligence capabilities.That is partly focused on the metaverse, which Meta has staked its future on. With that new technology, “AI-driven applications and products will play an important role”, it said in its announcement.The RSC is being used...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy