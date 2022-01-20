ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan AnnouncePlan to Expand Economic Opportunity for Minnesotans

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced a series of proposals to expand financial opportunity...

Comments / 9

Skipper 3121
2d ago

Let me guess! Who's gonna be receiving those "WALTZ CHECKS"?? Probably not us TAX PAYERS THAT HAVE WORKED AND PAID IN DURING THIS 💩SHOW! I WANT MY MONEY BACK😠!

Reply(1)
11
Barry Powell
2d ago

this article is made to look like you're going to do something important for the people it's a total lie because you have ulterior motives mainly control of the people did you forget you're a public servant do you know what that means a public servant it's best if you replaced with a new Young Republican that would be willing to Serve the People not take advantage of them

Reply
2
boreal.org

Duluth mayor Emily Larson weighs in on Minnesota Governor Walz's proposed bonding bill

On Tuesday, Duluth mayor Emily Larson weighed in on Governor Tim Walz's bonding bill proposal. She says she was not surprised by the potential investment in northeastern Minnesota and was happy to see some projects she thinks are deserving of funding - saying it takes ample planning and specific projects to fit bond funding like the governor is suggesting.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Minnesotans react to the proposed 'Walz checks'

With Governor Walz proposing Minnesotan’s receive checks from the projected surplus, many wonder how this will affect the economy. Financial Advisor Barry Bigelow from Great Waters Financial says, "When it's an amount that people will spend immediately then it will give a direct impact." About $350 would go to...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Walz proposes sending checks to 2.7 million Minnesota households

Jessie Van Berkel writes in the Star Tribune: “More than 2.7 million Minnesota households would get checks of $175 or $350 from the state under a spending plan Gov. Tim Walz unveiled Thursday, with money channeled to front-line workers and caregivers as well. … The state has a projected $7.7 billion budget surplus …. The unprecedented scale of the expected surplus has opened the door for state leaders to consider sizable spending to supplement the $52 billion two-year budget they approved last year.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Hundreds in Minnesota take state-paid nursing assistant training

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of Minnesotans are taking advantage of the state’s offer to cover the cost of training to become a certified nursing assistant. The state has used $3.5 million in federal relief funding to pay for students’ tuition, textbooks and certification exams in hopes of alleviating staffing shortages in long-term care facilities and veterans’ homes during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 500 Minnesotans have enrolled in state training programs offered through the Minnesota State college system and HeartCert, a private provider. State officials say nursing assistants are the sixth highest in-demand job in Minnesota and earn a median wage of about $37,300 per year.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Walz Spending Plan Includes $150 To $350 Checks Directly To Minnesota Households

Originally published Jan. 20, 2022 ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz wants to send 2.7 million Minnesota households a “Walz check” this year, thanks to a record-breaking surplus of state funds. The checks are part of his supplemental spending plan, earmarking money from a projected $7.7 billion surplus. Some single filers would qualify for $150 while married couples that make up to a certain amount would get $350. He also proposes $1,500 payments to frontline workers, and sparing unemployment insurance tax hikes for businesses. “It’s about making sure we’re lifting up those who are hurt hardest during the pandemic, and it’s making sure that there’s a long range vision about where Minnesota is going — and world economy — and we are well positioned to do that,” Walz said. There’s also money for caregivers and investments in higher eduction in the sweeping proposal. Republicans criticize the “Walz checks” as an election year gimmick.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Extra Nurses Arrive At Minnesota Hospitals For Staff Relief

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nurses the state hired to assist hospitals amid a staffing shortage began arriving to Minnesota on Wednesday, a welcome boost as patient volumes overwhelm the health care system. Gov. Tim Walz last week announced $40 million in spending from a pot of federal relief money to contract with a national staffing agency to bring on more workers. There will be 220 total nurses coming to hospitals across the state. Starting this week, 100 nurses will take on shifts at 23 hospitals. They will work 60-hour weeks, or one-and-a-half times a normal workload. An additional 100 nurses are promised next...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Peggy Flanagan
Tim Walz
boreal.org

Minnesota Governor Walz proposes checks up to $350 as part of economic package

Gov. Tim Walz is proposing a series of ideas that he says would expand economic opportunity in Minnesota, including checks of $350 per couple. The payments, which a news release from the governor's office refers to as "Walz Checks," would be $350 for married couples filing jointly who make up to $273,470. Single tax filers earning up to $164,400 would receive $175.
MINNESOTA STATE
Faribault Daily News

Continued COVID waves affect all sectors in southern Minnesota

With COVID-19 case counts hitting historic highs across the region, local businesses and health care facilities are feeling the strain from exacerbated staffing shortages that had already been a major issue due to a tight labor market. On Jan. 12, Gov. Tim Walz announced that he would tap $40 million in funding, in order to hire additional health care workers, mostly nurses, at Minnesota health care facilities. The funds will pay for more than 350 workers to work 60 hours a week over the next...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Cities across Minnesota declare climate emergencies, demand action

More than a dozen cities around the state — from Moorhead and Rochester in greater Minnesota, to St. Louis Park and St. Paul in the Twin Cities metro area — plan to pass resolutions this week and next declaring climate emergencies. They will also call for increased action from the state and federal governments to combat the climate crisis.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Governor Walz Wants 40 Million More For Hospitals, Hundreds More Nurses

(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota’s governor wants to send hundreds more nurses and millions more dollars to hospitals across the state that are struggling with the coronavirus. Governor Tim Walz yesterday said he is going to ask for 40-million-dollars for hospitals. He is also working with a temp agency to find 300 more nurses. Governor Walz also announced a plan to offer 200-dollar gift cards to parents of kids between five and 11-years-old who get their kids vaccinated.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Kris Ehresmann, face of Minnesota's COVID response, set to retire

Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director and one of the key players in Minnesota’s battle against COVID-19, will retire Feb. 2 after 30 years in public health, officials said Thursday. Along with Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Ehresmann became a familiar face and voice in the pandemic...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Did Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Really Use the Term ‘Walz Checks’?

I have to be honest when I first saw that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is proposing sending all Minnesotans a 'Walz Check' I thought it was a term invented by the media. I regularly get emailed press releases from the Governor's office, so I went digging in my inbox for the official press release about this new initiative to make sure this verbiage wasn't coming from Walz, it was.
MINNESOTA STATE
WRBL News 3

Lieutenant Governor Candidate visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A candidate for Georgia’s next Lieutenant Governor made a campaign stop in Columbus on the campaign trail. Georgia State Senator Burt Jones is seeking the Republican nomination to succeed outgoing Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Jones for his support in passing Georgia’s Election Integrity Act. Jones was […]
COLUMBUS, GA
willmarradio.com

Governor Walz wants to use budget surplus to send out "Walz Checks" to Minnesotans

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is announcing a series of proposals to expand economic opportunity in Minnesota. The supplemental budget proposals include delivering 700-million dollars in direct payments to Minnesotans through "Walz Checks." Walz wants to distribute checks of up to 350 dollars for Minnesotans. Single tax filers earning up to 164-thousand-400 dollars would receive a payment of 175 dollars. A married couple filing jointly earning up to 273-thousand would receive a payment of 350. More than two-point-seven million Minnesota households would receive a Walz Check under this proposal. The money would come from the state's projected seven-point-seven-billion-dollar surplus. Senate Republican Leader Jeremy Miller called the proposal "an election year gimmick."
MINNESOTA STATE

