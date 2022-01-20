Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan AnnouncePlan to Expand Economic Opportunity for Minnesotans
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced a series of proposals to expand financial opportunity...lptv.org
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced a series of proposals to expand financial opportunity...lptv.org
Let me guess! Who's gonna be receiving those "WALTZ CHECKS"?? Probably not us TAX PAYERS THAT HAVE WORKED AND PAID IN DURING THIS 💩SHOW! I WANT MY MONEY BACK😠!
this article is made to look like you're going to do something important for the people it's a total lie because you have ulterior motives mainly control of the people did you forget you're a public servant do you know what that means a public servant it's best if you replaced with a new Young Republican that would be willing to Serve the People not take advantage of them
Comments / 9