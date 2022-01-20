FAA Investigating YouTuber Who Probably Staged A Plane Crash For Views

On November 24, 1983, Thanksgiving night, a Cessna 414 was flying from West Chicago to the Jackson County Airport in Sylva, North Carolina. On board the plane were pilot Ernest Martin, and passenger, Centa Jarrett. The plane crashed into the mountain at around 6,000 feet. Both the pilot and passenger died upon impact. The probable cause of the crash was determined to be due to low visibility from low lying clouds and precipitation. The pilot was either unaware or unconcerned of the weather that awaited him. As a matter of fact, he did not file a flight plan that is required for weather conditions such as what they experienced. Additionally, the FAA found a blood alcohol level of .04%. The wreckage was uncovered by Civil Air Patrol members a week later near the summit of Waterrock Knob. Much of the Cessna 414 is still up there on the mountain. The plane could have made it over the mountain if it had just been about 150 feet higher. It is equally eerie and interesting to see the sight.

