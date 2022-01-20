FAA Investigating YouTuber Who Probably Staged A Plane Crash For Views
By Mercedes Streeter
Jalopnik
2 days ago
YouTuber and former Olympian Trevor Jacob ignited discussions and countless breakdowns in aviation media after jumping out of a perfectly flyable plane. The video of the incident has many calling it staged. Now, the Federal Aviation Administration has launched its own investigation. On December 23, 2021 Trevor Jacob posted...
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating whether a YouTuber and former Olympic snowboarder purposely crashed his plane in order to go viral. The FAA confirmed it opened an ongoing investigation last month in relation to a video in which Trevor Jacob, 28, parachuted from a crashed Taylorcraft BL64 plane in the hills of Los Padres National Forrest near Cuyama, California on November 24 in a statement obtained by AVWeb.com.
Only to get hit by a train! Almost happened out in California recently. The pilot of the Cessna 172 was forced to make a emergency crash landing when the plane lost power, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He successfully landed,but landed on the train tracks of an oncoming train! Luckily Paicoma Police Officers were able to pull the pilot to safety literally seconds before the train got there!Los Angeles County Public Works described the pilot’s injuries as “minor” and he was reportedly taken to a regional trauma center for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
A YouTuber and former Olympian has been accused of deliberately crashing his plane in California to get attention on social media.Trevor Jacob, a former US Olympic snowboarder turned social media star, stirred controversy after he uploaded a YouTube video titled “I Crashed My Plane” on Christmas Eve last year.Mr Jacob filmed the entire incident using GoPro cameras attached to different parts of the single-engine aircraft and had one camera on his person as well.In the video, Mr Jacob can be seen parachuting out of the plane and filming the aircraft crashing into the foothills of the Los Padres National Forest.Mr...
The FAA is investigating after YouTube content creator Trevor Jacob parachutes out of his plane over California, leaving the unoccupied plane to crash into the mountainside below. App users can see video here. According to Zero Hedge:. The incident occurred in Los Padres National Forest near Cuyama, California, in November....
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Lexington County are responding to a plane crash that occurred in Lake Murray on Thursday afternoon. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the Gilbert area of the county near Taylor Coves Road. The aircraft was described as a small plane with two passengers aboard.
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–At approximately 2:30 pm on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, a 2-seater Seaplane (1946 Yellow Piper J3C-65 SN: 16133, N88509) was attempting to land on Lake Smart. Shortly after the pontoons landed on the lake, one of the wings dipped into the water causing...
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Spanish Fork police, fire, and EMS personnel were dispatched to Mountain Country Foods at 12:47 p.m. on a report of a small airplane that crashed into the roof of a warehouse building at 185 East 1600 North. After arriving on scene Spanish Fork Fire authorities used a ladder truck to […]
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after receiving a report of a laser shining on an inbound flight to Logan International Airport Wednesday night. The laser illuminated the Embraer E75 regional jet around 8:10 p.m. while it was just about three miles east of the...
YouTube personality and former Olympic snowboarder Trevor Jacob has found himself at the center of a federal investigation after posting a video online that shows him jumping out of a small plane with a parachute and letting the aircraft crash into a California hillside. Aviation enthusiasts who have viewed the...
Bodycam video showed the Los Angeles police officers working furiously to get the bloodied pilot from the cockpit of the crumpled Cessna 172. The plane had landed on the tracks at a railroad crossing just blocks from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division station, and officers arrived at the crash scene almost immediately.
Trevor Jacob jumps out of his Taylorcraft BL-65. [YouTube Screengrab]. The FAA is investigating YouTuber Trevor Jacob for allegedly staging an aircraft accident in November. Jacob—the former Olympic snowboarder turned YouTuber—was flying solo over the Los Padres National Forest north of Los Angeles on November 24, when the engine on the Taylorcraft BL-65 allegedly quit. Jacob, a private pilot, was wearing a sport parachute and bailed out of the aircraft.
(CNN) – FedEx wants to arm some of its cargo planes with lasers designed to defeat heat-seeking missiles. The company is asking permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to modify some of its planes with the lasers designed to misdirect missiles, according to FAA documents. The FAA must consider...
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) – The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a small plane crash that happened Tuesday afternoon off N.C. 55 near the Wake/Harnett county line. The pilot was the only person on board and survived. The plane went down just after 1:15 p.m....
At 7:12 p.m. on December 27, a medical transport plane carrying two pilots and two nurses was about to land at Gillespie Field in El Cajon. In the last communication between the plane and air traffic control, the pilot asked them to turn up the lighting on the runway. The controller said it was all the way up.
On November 24, 1983, Thanksgiving night, a Cessna 414 was flying from West Chicago to the Jackson County Airport in Sylva, North Carolina. On board the plane were pilot Ernest Martin, and passenger, Centa Jarrett. The plane crashed into the mountain at around 6,000 feet. Both the pilot and passenger died upon impact. The probable cause of the crash was determined to be due to low visibility from low lying clouds and precipitation. The pilot was either unaware or unconcerned of the weather that awaited him. As a matter of fact, he did not file a flight plan that is required for weather conditions such as what they experienced. Additionally, the FAA found a blood alcohol level of .04%. The wreckage was uncovered by Civil Air Patrol members a week later near the summit of Waterrock Knob. Much of the Cessna 414 is still up there on the mountain. The plane could have made it over the mountain if it had just been about 150 feet higher. It is equally eerie and interesting to see the sight.
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A plane crashed in Liberty Saturday. The Cessna 172G single engine plane crashed into a tree on Homestead Road. The call came in just after 3:30 p.m. The caller told dispatchers the plane crashed around 50 yards away from his backyard and he heard people talking.
DEVASTATION occurred in the state of Utah on Friday, January 14 of 2022 when a plane crashed into a building. The plane crash happened in the town of Spanish Fork, not too far from Utah's Provo Airport. Was there a plane crash in Spanish Fork, Utah?. On January 14, in...
Comments / 0