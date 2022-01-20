ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA Investigating YouTuber Who Probably Staged A Plane Crash For Views

By Mercedes Streeter
 2 days ago

YouTuber and former Olympian Trevor Jacob ignited discussions and countless breakdowns in aviation media after jumping out of a perfectly flyable plane. The video of the incident has many calling it staged. Now, the Federal Aviation Administration has launched its own investigation. On December 23, 2021 Trevor Jacob posted...

YouTuber And Olympian Accused Of Purposely Crashing Plane For Viral Views

Imagine surviving a plane crash…

Only to get hit by a train! Almost happened out in California recently. The pilot of the Cessna 172 was forced to make a emergency crash landing when the plane lost power, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He successfully landed,but landed on the train tracks of an oncoming train! Luckily Paicoma Police Officers were able to pull the pilot to safety literally seconds before the train got there!Los Angeles County Public Works described the pilot's injuries as "minor" and he was reportedly taken to a regional trauma center for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
Influencer pilot accused of crashing his plane on purpose in California for attention

Small plane crashes into Lake Murray

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Lexington County are responding to a plane crash that occurred in Lake Murray on Thursday afternoon. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the Gilbert area of the county near Taylor Coves Road. The aircraft was described as a small plane with two passengers aboard.
Plane Crashes In Winter Haven

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–At approximately 2:30 pm on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, a 2-seater Seaplane (1946 Yellow Piper J3C-65 SN: 16133, N88509) was attempting to land on Lake Smart. Shortly after the pontoons landed on the lake, one of the wings dipped into the water causing...
FAA investigating report of laser shining on incoming plane

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after receiving a report of a laser shining on an inbound flight to Logan International Airport Wednesday night. The laser illuminated the Embraer E75 regional jet around 8:10 p.m. while it was just about three miles east of the...
Olympic snowboarder turned YouTuber is investigated by FAA for 'crashing his plane for clicks': Suspicious video shows vlogger parachuting out of camera-laden aircraft before letting it crash into hills

Train crashes into downed plane in California

Bodycam video showed the Los Angeles police officers working furiously to get the bloodied pilot from the cockpit of the crumpled Cessna 172. The plane had landed on the tracks at a railroad crossing just blocks from the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Division station, and officers arrived at the crash scene almost immediately.
Former Olympian Under Investigation by FAA

Hiking to Browning Knob Plane Crash

On November 24, 1983, Thanksgiving night, a Cessna 414 was flying from West Chicago to the Jackson County Airport in Sylva, North Carolina. On board the plane were pilot Ernest Martin, and passenger, Centa Jarrett. The plane crashed into the mountain at around 6,000 feet. Both the pilot and passenger died upon impact. The probable cause of the crash was determined to be due to low visibility from low lying clouds and precipitation. The pilot was either unaware or unconcerned of the weather that awaited him. As a matter of fact, he did not file a flight plan that is required for weather conditions such as what they experienced. Additionally, the FAA found a blood alcohol level of .04%. The wreckage was uncovered by Civil Air Patrol members a week later near the summit of Waterrock Knob. Much of the Cessna 414 is still up there on the mountain. The plane could have made it over the mountain if it had just been about 150 feet higher. It is equally eerie and interesting to see the sight.
Plane crashes into tree in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A plane crashed in Liberty Saturday. The Cessna 172G single engine plane crashed into a tree on Homestead Road. The call came in just after 3:30 p.m. The caller told dispatchers the plane crashed around 50 yards away from his backyard and he heard people talking.
Was there a plane crash in Spanish Fork, Utah?

DEVASTATION occurred in the state of Utah on Friday, January 14 of 2022 when a plane crashed into a building. The plane crash happened in the town of Spanish Fork, not too far from Utah's Provo Airport. Was there a plane crash in Spanish Fork, Utah?. On January 14, in...
