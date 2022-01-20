How to Meet Customers At Their Pain Points

It’s long been said that customers don’t make purchases for the “features and benefits” of what a product or service has to offer. Rather, they purchase when they truly feel something will solve a problem that's causing them a real pain. If you can effectively convince a customer that your solution...
The days of entrepreneurs and business leaders being forced to make key decisions off little more than gut instinct are long-gone. This isn’t to say that you won’t be forced to make guesses and assumptions about the next right step for your company or brand, but in today’s world, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t also be relying on data to help guide you in making those decisions.
Living off of your great business idea: that’s the dream, right? And if you’ve got a dream market concept, you’ve already completed the first step. Of course, getting to success takes time, consistency, focus and work, and the truth is that even those companies that describe themselves as overnight miracles usually aren't.
Figuring out how to operate profitably in a market against more profitable competitors offering similar products or services is no easy task. Charge too much and you risk losing potential clients or customers, too little and you’ll end up digging yourself into a hole that will become nearly impossible to claw out of, especially when you are already treading along thin margins.
As consumers today, we know what we want and we are willing to pay for this control. In the past decade, digital transformation has greatly accelerated the pace and scope of our empowerment by increasing individual access to information and widening the range of goods and services directly available. For...
In my experience, if you speak to most salespeople, they'll tell you that the death of a good idea is whenever they engage with procurement. In my opinion, the death of a good idea is when sales don't engage with procurement the first time around. Many organizations invest a lot...
Frustrations over delayed payments are on the rise, prompting businesses to upgrade their B2B transactions and other processes. Today, 45% of businesses view slow payment completion times as one of their main pain points, according to the “Next-Gen Digital Payments Report,” a PYMNTS and Transcard collaboration. Get the...
Did you know that a 10% increase in customer retention can lead to a 30% rise in the value of the company? Keeping your customers happy is unquestionably good for your bottom line, and if you’re a small business owner, chances are you already have a strategy for just that purpose. But could you be doing more?
The eCommerce party just became a little more challenging. Online businesses have enjoyed a boom time over the past 18 months as customers moved online in unprecedented numbers. With a raft of new factors now placing additional pressure on eCommerce retailers, however, from rising prices to global supply chain disruption, escalating environmental awareness and changing customer expectations, new fulfillment thinking is a priority.
As marketers, we sometimes get so caught up in attracting new customers that we lose sight of what’s right in front of us – an existing customer base that’s already interested in our products and services. In reality, we should be focused on retaining the customers we...
B2B payments between merchants and the end-providers of services are a fundamental part of the travel and tourism sectors. Vendors often sell services that are ultimately provided by other firms that require payment. An online travel site that offers hotel and flight packages, for example, must pay the hotels and airlines involved.
Patrick Moreau is the founder of Muse Storytelling and is obsessed with story. Learn more at musestorytelling.com. Stories speak to people in a way that no amount of data ever will. I could show you a dozen studies I have saved on my computer that all provide strong evidence of...
If you’re as competitive as most businesspeople, it can be tough starting a new year, especially when there’s economic uncertainty ahead. Whatever numbers you posted last year, you’re now back to zero. To get yourself psyched up, try a variation of a motivational trick used by insurance-industry sales vets: Work out how many times in the past year you actively reached out to a prospective customer through a personal email, phone call or networking activity and attach a dollar value to it. How? Simply by taking the sales you estimate you made by making those calls/emails/handshakes (let’s say $20,000) and dividing it by the number of times you did such personal reach-out (let’s say 1,000). Now, when you’re feeling uninspired think of that figure ($20). That’s what every single phone call or e-mail is worth, whether it is immediately successful or not.
NFTs can be used as security tokens, smart contracts, collectibles or even as a means to represent debt or equity in a company. With the surge of interest in NFTs, many startups are now trying to jump into the bandwagon by launching their own sets of non-fungible tokens. Some ICOs reserve several percent of their token supply for their internal purpose, such as creating and selling unique doodle-like art on their platforms.
This will be America's first year without stimulus since the beginning of the pandemic. For many households, the absence of direct payments and advance tax credits will leave a big hole in the family...
After nearly two years of the pandemic, one thing that has not changed is the understanding that things are always changing. Businesses have especially needed to pivot with the volatile market while ramping up digital content in unprecedented ways to connect with consumers as well as a remote workforce.
Take it from me: rebrands are exciting — full of a fascinating mixture of promise and chaos — but they can also become total messes if not executed with precision and proactivity. The trouble is that this task happens so rarely in a company’s journey that few people take the time after the process is complete to reflect on the good, bad and ugly. That’s exactly what I’m doing now in my post-rebrand glow. Turns out, I missed some key opportunities along the way and want to help you avoid making the same mistakes, so, among other helpful takeaways, here’s why project management and communication must have a starring role.
If you’ve ever labored over a presentation for a meeting, conference or sales pitch, struggling to create and format slides, Shufflrr, a New York tech company that recently located to Tampa, might be the answer. Co-founded by the brother-and-sister team of James and AlexAnndra Ontra, Shufflrr is a Software-as-a-Service...
Comments / 0