PRATT, Kan. — Hutchinson (17-4, 11-4) won on the road Saturday by scoring 42 points in the paint and forcing 17 turnovers. The Dragons got out to another fast start against the Beavers (2-15, 1-12) by finishing the first quarter with a 25-7 advantage. Pratt had to settle for...

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO