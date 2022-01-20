Could Newt Gingrich Help GOP Win 2022 Midterms as Party Turns to Him for Guidance?
Republican strategists told Newsweek the Republican Party need to focus on pocketbook issues in the upcoming...www.newsweek.com
Republican strategists told Newsweek the Republican Party need to focus on pocketbook issues in the upcoming...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3