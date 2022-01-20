Mother of 4 Who Died From COVID Didn't Get to Hold Newborn Son
"Her partner had taken a picture of the baby and showed it to her, but that's all she got," Tina Stani told the New York...www.newsweek.com
"Her partner had taken a picture of the baby and showed it to her, but that's all she got," Tina Stani told the New York...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3