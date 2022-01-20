ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mother of 4 Who Died From COVID Didn't Get to Hold Newborn Son

By Adam Staten
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Her partner had taken a picture of the baby and showed it to her, but that's all she got," Tina Stani told the New York...

Daily Mail

'My fit and healthy daughter would still be alive if she'd taken the vaccine': Heartbroken father tells of family's pain as pregnant young mother, 24, dies from brain haemorrhage weeks after contracting Covid

The devastated father of a 'fit and healthy' young mum who died suddenly while 29 weeks pregnant said doctors told him she would be alive today if she 'had taken the vaccine'. David Exley, 57, said his daughter Sadie, 24, had a 'hunky-dory' pregnancy and had no complications until she suddenly started suffering from migraines and chest pain.
Daily Mail

'They touched hands, Dad took his last breath and seconds later Mom took hers': Unvaccinated couple, 73 and 69, who were married for 44 years died hand-in-hand in the ICU as their family stood next to them in head-to-toe protective gear

An unvaccinated New Hampshire couple, who had been married for 44 years, died hand-in-hand from COVID in hospital as their family stood next to them wearing head-to-toe protective gear. William and Carol Stewart, aged 73 and 69, of Salem, each died within seconds of each other on December 30, while...
Daily Mail

Father-of-ten forced to battle Covid-19 and pneumonia alone in hospital due to pandemic restrictions - but his family were finally allowed to say goodbye at the 11th hour

A father-of-ten has tragically died after a gruelling battle with Covid-19 and pneumonia. John Talo tested positive to coronavirus in November, but his condition became life-threatening about a month later when his inflamed lungs filled with fluid - which quickly became infected. His wife Ellen, daughter, nine sons, two grandchildren,...
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who thought he was ‘hero’ for refusing jab urges people to get vaccine after Covid leaves him in ICU

An anti-vaxxer who thought himself a “hero” for refusing the Covid vaccine is calling on people not to make his mistake. Speaking from his hospital bed, where he now only breathes with the aid of an oxygen mask, Andrew Pugh said he now “wishes he’d had the vaccine” after he was struck down with Covid before Christmas. The 52-year-old was so ill that his family were told that he had a 50/50 chance of surviving after he was rushed into intensive care. Speaking from Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where he is now being treated, Mr Pugh said: “I didn’t get the...
The Independent

Igor death: Bogdanoff twin dies ‘from Covid’ days after brother Grichka

French TV star Igor Bogdanoff has died at the age of 72.The TV personality’s death came just six days after that of his identical twin brother Grichka, who died on 28 December.According to reports, both men died after catching Covid-19. However, this has not been confirmed by their families.A statement from Igor’s agent was shared with French media, reading: “In peace and love, surrounded by his children and his family, Igor Bogdanoff left for the light on Monday January 3, 2022.” He is survived by his ex-wife, the writer Amélie de Bourbon-Parme, and their six children.The Bogdanoff brothers...
