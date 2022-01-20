ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

 2 days ago

Wheat for Mar. was off 6.25 cents at $7.9025 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .50 cent at...

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Markets Mixed with Corn Higher

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midday Friday; soybean futures are 10 to 12 cents lower; wheat is 5 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midday with two-sided action so far. There was a test of the post-harvest highs at $6.17 before trade faded slightly with strong spread action continuing. Ethanol margins will continue to be squeezed by tepid short-term demand. Export sales rebounded solidly to 1.09 million metric tons (mmt) of old crop, and 105,000 metric tons (mt) of new crop with 247,800 mt sold to unknown for old crop.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Overnight but Holding Wednesday Surge

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/2 cents per bushel, March soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 5 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed with corn and wheat mostly lower while the soy complex holds small gains. Importantly the big gains of the previous session are being held so far.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Trade to Begin Holiday-Shortened Week

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 5 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 13 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 6 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain prices are mostly weaker overnight, led by soymeal and soybeans while wheat contracts carve out gains. Equity indices...
MARKETS

