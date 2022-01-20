ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WOWK TV children’s programming January 22/23

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (January 22/23):

SATURDAY, January 22:

  • “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, January 23:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (January 29/30):

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29:

  • “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.
