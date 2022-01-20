WOWK TV children’s programming January 22/23
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (January 22/23):
SATURDAY, January 22:
- “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.
- “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
- “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
- “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY, January 23:
- “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.
- “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
- “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.
Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (January 29/30):
SATURDAY, JANUARY 29:
- “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.
- “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m.
- “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
- “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 30:
- “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.
- “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
- “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.
