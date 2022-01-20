ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Netflix Narrowly Misses Subscriber Target In Q4; Stock Tumbles

By Dade Hayes and Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqsYq_0drHXtAs00

Netflix narrowly missed subscriber forecasts for the fourth quarter, reporting a worldwide total of 221.84 million.

The year-over-year gain of 8.3 million subscribers in the period ending December 31 fell just shy of company and Wall Street predictions for 8.5 million. Netflix also said it expects to have 224.3 million subscribers by the end of the current quarter, which would be a gain of fewer than 2.5 million new customers that also appears to be dampening investor enthusiasm.

Earnings per share handily topped forecasts at a diluted $1.33, while revenue was in line with expectations at $7.7 billion.

The results sent Netflix stock down nearly 20% in after-hours trading. It closed the regular trading day at $508.25, a decline of 1%. After hitting all-time highs last fall, it has tumbled to its lowest level since last spring amid broader pressure on tech stocks and questions on some investors’ minds about its ability to stay ahead of the streaming pack.

In its letter to shareholders, the company said the subscriber guidance, which is lower than the 4 million adds in the first quarter of 2021, “reflects a more back-end weighted content slate.” The second season of Bridgerton , for example, and marquee original film The Adam Project will both debut in March. “In addition, while retention and engagement remain healthy, acquisition growth has not yet re-accelerated to pre-Covid levels,” the letter noted. “We think this may be due to several factors including the ongoing Covid overhang and macro-economic hardship in several parts of the world,” such as Latin America.

Most of the subscriber growth has been recorded outside of North America for several years now, but the fourth quarter showed a surprising uptick in the region. Some 1.2 million new customers came aboard in the region, the best domestic showing since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

Netflix faces mounting competition, especially in the U.S., where Disney, WarnerMedia, Apple and others have rushed into the subscription streaming business in the past two-plus years. As it looks to continue stepping up spending from the $17 billion it laid out in 2021 for programming, Netflix last week phased in its second price hike in the U.S. in the past two years. At $15.49 per month, its most popular plan is now at the top of the market.

“Even in a world of uncertainty and increasing competition, we’re optimistic about our long-term growth prospects as streaming supplants linear entertainment around the world,” the shareholder letter asserted.

Some of the financials affirm Netflix’s upbeat view of its prospects. Even though growth was more spectacular during the pandemic year 2020, the company has managed to become more profitable and has declared it will not need to borrow money in its expected cash-flow-positive future. Operating margins in 2021 hit 21%, compared with 18%, in line with the company’s goal of increasing it by three percentage points a year.

On the programming front, the company has taken a significant lead on rivals in terms of local-language production and cross-promoting it across its vast footprint. Korean series Squid Game , released just before the fourth quarter but a major force during it, quickly became the most-viewed series in the history of Netflix. It was the No. 1 show in dozens of territories, sending a signal to the rest of the streaming field about the progress Netflix has made since its global push began in 2016.

Exchange rates are an issue for Netflix, however, and will be for all U.S. companies with overseas operations. A strong dollar erodes the value of revenue in foreign currencies. (Higher U.S. interest rates, or the anticipation of them, is one thing that boosts the dollar and several rate increases are expected this year to combat rising inflation.) “The U.S. dollar has strengthened meaningfully against most other currencies. With ~60% of our revenue outside of the US due to our international success, we estimate that the US dollar’s appreciation over the past six months has cost us roughly $1 billion in expected 2022 revenue (as a reminder, we don’t hedge),” Netflix said in the shareholder letter. “With the vast majority of our expenses in U.S. dollars, this translates into an estimated two percentage point negative impact on our 2022 operating margin. As we have written in the past, over the medium term we believe we can adjust our pricing and cost structure for a stronger U.S. dollar world.” Netflix will likely to be asked about the subscriber miss and the recent North American price hike (which it didn’t address in the letter) during the company’s quarterly earnings interview. Unlike most corporations, which convene a conference call and field questions from numerous analysts, Netflix records a video conference moderated by a single analyst and posts it to YouTube. Returning as moderator today for the fourth consecutive quarter will be Nidhi Gupta of Fidelity Management & Research.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Netflix Stock Gets Pummeled, Closing At Lowest Level Since April 2020 After Disappointing Earnings & Wall Street Downgrades – Update

UPDATED with closing price: Netflix stock, which went into Friday’s Nasdaq session already down 16% in 2022 to date, plunged 22% today alone on waves of selling and disenchantment. After crawling up from an intraday low of $380 in the opening hour, it finished today at $397.50, its worst closing price since April 2020. Trading volume was almost 20 times normal levels. The rout followed a fourth-quarter earnings report that disappointed many Wall Street analysts and investors and triggered a larger debate about the outlook for streaming in general. While the company missed its fourth-quarter target for subscribers by just 200,000 (8.3 million...
STOCKS
Deadline

Netflix Execs Play It Cool After Stock Plunges On Slower Sub Growth: “It’s Not A Straight Line. We Are Just Staying Calm”

The Netflix team played it cool Thursday as CFO Spencer Neumann attempted to reassure Wall Street that “there’s no structural change in the business that we see.” The company’s shares had plunged 20% in after-hours trading earlier Thursday, pulling media stocker down. Execs speaking on a post-earnings video Q&A shrugged off the slower than anticipated subscriber growth that triggered the drop, saying they can’t explain it but it’s no flashing red light. Fourth numbers were good with a small miss on subs but a bigger slowdown  anticipated for the current first quarter (2.5 million net adds) that fell short of Wall Street...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Lucifer’ Tops ‘Squid Game’ On Nielsen 2021 Original Series Chart In U.S., ‘Luca’ Is No. 1 Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Lucifer, a drama that debuted on the Fox broadcast network before becoming a Netflix show in 2018, topped Nielsen’s list of the most-streamed original series of 2021 in the U.S. (See the full charts below, with the top 15 original, acquired and movie titles.) The 93 total episodes of the series netted more than 18.3 billion minutes of streaming during the year, according to the measurement firm’s year-end report. That put it well in front of Squid Game‘s 16.4 billion, but the Korean phenomenon had only nine episodes on Netflix in 2021. Roughly 15% of viewership was tallied by U.S....
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Stock#The Adam Project#Pre Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Netflix drags down Nasdaq

Stocks opened mostly lower Friday, on track for a hefty weekly loss as the Nasdaq Composite pushes deeper into correction territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56 points, or 0.2%, to 34,772, while the S&P 500 was off 0.1% at 4,477. The Nasdaq was down 0.2% at 14,126, bringing it down more than 5% for the week. The Nasdaq earlier this week entered correction territory, falling more than 10% from its record high set in November. Shares of Netflix Inc. helped weigh on the Nasdaq in Friday's session, slumping 20% after delivering a disappointing quarterly report.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Tumbles; Intel To Invest $20 Billion In New Factories; Netflix Plunges On Slowing Subscriber Growth

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down by 150 points. The Nasdaq fell for a third straight session, ending Thursday nearly 12% below its latest record close in November. Investors are also swapping out their growth and technology stocks that thrived in the early days of the pandemic. This along with investors jitters on the Fed’s plans to increase interest rates to combat raging inflation. However, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva says that the interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could throw cold water on the already weak economic recoveries in certain countries.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Bond yields tumble as Netflix fuels stock market sell-off

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Risk aversion dominated markets on Friday as stocks slumped on Wall Street and in Europe, oil prices fell from seven-year highs earlier in the week and bond prices surged with traders scurrying for the relative safety of government debt. Poor subscriber growth reported late Thursday at Netflix...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 1.48% to $508.25 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Netflix Inc. closed $192.74 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Netflix's Latest Lackluster Quarter Sent Its Stock Tumbling

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Netflix dropped its latest horror content on Thursday, and it features a team-up of two longtime villains: a swelling budget and shrinking subscriber growth.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy