Warrensville Heights, Shaker Heights issue parking ban
A parking ban has been issued in Warrensville Heights and Shaker Heights due to impending snowfall.
The ban in Warrensville Heights is in place from now until Saturday at 9 a.m. due to heavy snowfall.
Shaker Height's parking ban went into place at 8:45 p.m. Thursday and will be in effect until further notice.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 4 a.m. Friday.
