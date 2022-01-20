ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights, Shaker Heights issue parking ban

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
A parking ban has been issued in Warrensville Heights and Shaker Heights due to impending snowfall.

The ban in Warrensville Heights is in place from now until Saturday at 9 a.m. due to heavy snowfall.

Shaker Height's parking ban went into place at 8:45 p.m. Thursday and will be in effect until further notice.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 4 a.m. Friday.

