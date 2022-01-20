ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple just lowered trade-in prices on over 20 recent Android phones

By Jacob Siegal
 2 days ago
New phones are expensive. If you want the latest, high-end model from Apple , Samsung , or any other vendor, you’re going to spend close to $1,000. That’s why so many people choose to trade in their old devices when they’re ready to upgrade. Unfortunately, the companies that make your phones decide how much the old phones are worth as well. And you never know exactly when your phone’s value is going to suddenly plummet . For example, this week, Apple lowered the trade-in prices of more than 20 Android phones with no warning. Some of its own products were affected as well.

Apple slashes trade in prices on Android phones

As noted by MacRumors on Wednesday, Apple has lowered the maximum trade-in prices on a number of phones from Samsung and Google. The actual value depends on the device, model, manufacturer, and condition. But the most you can receive for the devices listed below is now lower than it was as recently as last week. Here are all of Apple’s updated trade-in prices for Android phones:

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 5G – $260 (was $325)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G – $325 (was $435)
  • Galaxy S20+ – $205 (was $275)
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 – $150 (was $205)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ – $170 (was $185)
  • Galaxy S10 – $150 (was $160)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e – $120 (was $130)
  • Samsung Galaxy S9+ – $80 (was $95)
  • Galaxy S9 – $65 (was $75)
  • Samsung Galaxy S8+ – $60 (no change)
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 – $50 (no change)
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – $405 (was $545)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 – $285 (was $385)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 – $175 (was $235)
  • Galaxy Note 9 – $120 (was $130)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – $45 (was $65)
  • Google Pixel 5 – $235 (was $315)
  • Google Pixel 4 XL – $135 (was $180)
  • Pixel 4 – $110 (was $150)
  • Google Pixel 4a – $120 (was $160)
  • Google Pixel 3 XL – $50 (was $70)
  • Pixel 3 – $45 (was $55)
  • Google Pixel 3a XL – $50 (was $55)
  • Google Pixel 3a – $50 (no change)

As you can see, Samsung’s most recent flagship phones took the biggest hit. Apple now offers $110 less for a pristine Galaxy Note 21 Plus than before. That said, the Galaxy S21 series is nearly a year old, and reports suggest Samsung will announce the Galaxy S22 early next month. Nevertheless, trading a Galaxy device from 2021 into Apple just became far less appealing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOc3O_0drHXZiS00
Google announced four new devices at its Launch Night In event on September 30th. Image source: Google

Mac and iPad trade-ins are also worth less

Additionally, Apple lowered the trade-in prices of several Mac and iPad models:

  • Baseline iPad – $200 (was $205)
  • iPad Air – $335 (was $345)
  • Apple MacBook Pro – $1415 (was $1630)
  • MacBook Air – $530 (was $550)
  • MacBook – $325 (was $340)
  • iMac – $1260 (was $1320)
  • Mac mini – $740 (was $800)

Once again, some of these price drops are far more significant than others. The latest MacBook Pro is suddenly worth over $200 less than it was just days ago, even if it’s in perfect condition. Others are far less notable, like the $10 drop for the iPad Air or $15 for the MacBook. Either way, it’s worth keeping an eye on Apple’s trade-in page , as the company doesn’t announce these changes.

The post Apple just lowered trade-in prices on over 20 recent Android phones appeared first on BGR .

