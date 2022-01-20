ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caitlyn Jenner on trans athletes: 'We need to protect women’s sports'

By Misty Severi
 2 days ago

Caitlyn Jenner j oined the conversation Wednesday surrounding transgender female athletes , saying competitors who were born male should not compete against biological women due to an unfair advantage.

"We need to protect women’s sports," Jenner told Fox News on Wednesday.


The athlete and reality television star, who was born Bruce Jenner, became a household name after winning the 1976 Olympic men's decathlon. In 2015, Jenner transitioned to a woman and became Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner spoke before the NCAA announced a new policy on Wednesday allowing each sport's national governing body to determine eligibility requirements for transgender athletes.

Jenner said the NCAA needed to change the rules for transgender athletes because the current "woke world" is not working. Jenner also spoke about the University of Pennsylvania's transgender swimmer Lia Thomas , who has been breaking women's records at the school.

"I feel sorry for the other athletes that are out there, especially at Penn or anybody she's competing against," Jenner said. "Because in the woke world, you've got to say, 'Oh, my gosh, this is great' ... No, it's not."

Jenner said she did not understand why Thomas would compete against biological women after competing on the men's team for three years.

"It's unfortunate that this is happening. I don't know why she's doing it," Jenner said. "She knows that when she's swimming, she's beating the competition by two laps. She was born a biological boy, she was raised a biological boy. Her cardiovascular system is bigger. Her respiratory system is bigger. Her hands are bigger. She can swim faster. That's a known."

