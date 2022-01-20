ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California workplace safety board hears debate on cutting back quarantine during surge

By Chase DiFeliciantonio
San Francisco Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe omicron variant has driven COVID-19 cases to new heights in California, but in the workplace it is more difficult than ever to be paid to stay home if infected. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cutting the recommended quarantine time from 10 days to five in many circumstances...

