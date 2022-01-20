California workplace safety board hears debate on cutting back quarantine during surge

New California workplace rules are set to change Friday with stricter requirements in place for employee testing and mask-wearing. Under the updated safety measures, employers must provide COVID-19 testing at no cost to employees after exposure to the virus. Self-administered or at-home tests will no longer be allowed. - instead, all tests must be sent to a clinical laboratory, an employee can take a test in front of a supervisor or an employee can take a test in front of a health care representative. Employees are still required to wear masks indoors, but Cal-OSHA has tightened its definition of what qualifies as a face covering. The new definition includes a surgical mask, medical procedure mask, a respirator or a fabric mask with at least two layers, and has been extended as a mandate through February 15.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO