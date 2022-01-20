ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New research highlights gender gap within research universities' top ranks

By Hilary Burns
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A report published Thursday by the Eos Foundation, a private...

Comments / 0

dailybruin.com

University of California fully recognizes student researchers union

The University of California officially recognized the student researchers union in its entirety in December. Students Researchers United-United Auto Workers, a union that represents more than 17,000 UC student researchers, announced in a press release that the University agreed to recognize a union including student researchers, trainees and fellows Dec. 8. According to the press release, SRU-UAW is the largest unit of student employees in U.S. history and the largest new bargaining unit in 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BYU Newsnet

Research suggests gender-based differences in perceived safety on BYU campus at night

BYU public health professor Robbie Chaney is investigating gender-based differences in perceived safety on BYU campus, specifically safety of commuters at night. The research project, initiated by Chaney about a year and a half ago, intends to understand the gender-based perspectives of commuter safety and results show there may be a contrast.
UTAH STATE
prweek.com

Research reveals ‘stark’ gender gaps in comms as progress ‘slows’

The survey, conducted in partnership with Opinium, found progress toward equality has slowed compared to the 2020 Index, with more people thinking boardrooms are dominated by men, more having taken time off due to stress, and more thinking there is a gender pay gap at senior levels. The questionnaire survey...
ECONOMY
hmc.edu

ICAART 2022 Highlights HMC CS Research

Two papers authored by computer scientists from Harvey Mudd College Professor George Montañez’s AMISTAD Lab have been accepted to the 14th International Conference on Agents and Artificial Intelligence (ICAART 2022), Feb. 3–5. Both papers were accepted as full papers for oral presentation in the main conference track.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Newswise

Pandemic Highlights Importance of Collaborative Research

Newswise — Lawrence C. Kleinman, MD, MPH, FAAP, professor and vice chair for academic development of pediatrics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and professor of global urban health at the Rutgers School of Public Health, along with colleagues on the COVID-19 Common Data Elements Working Group, received the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) Collaboration Award.
SCIENCE
tucson.com

University of Arizona gets $10M for hypersonics research

University of Arizona scientists have won $10 million in combined new federal defense and state funding to upgrade the school’s hypersonic research labs, the UA announced Thursday. Researchers in the UA Department of Aerospace and Mechanical engineering were awarded $6.5 million in federal funding through the Department of Defense’s...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

>>University of Pennsylvania Researchers Develop COVID Chewing Gum

>University of Pennsylvania Researchers Develop COVID Chewing Gum. (Philadelphia) -- University of Pennsylvania researchers have created a chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein that "traps" and neutralizes the virus that causes COVID. They report the gum can lower viral load in saliva and potentially reduce transmission rates. Study leader Henry Daniell of Penn's School of Dental Medicine says in a news release that the gum offers a way to possibly cut down on one source of how the disease is transmitted. Study authors are already working on gaining approval for a clinical trial.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
greenhousegrower.com

New Report Highlights Innovations in Horticulture Research

The Vineland Research and Innovation Centre in Canada released its 2021-2022 Innovation Report late last year, highlighting the Centre’s century-long task of improving the economic viability, sustainability, and competitiveness of horticulture in Canada. With support from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA), Agriculture and Agri-Food...
AGRICULTURE
Essence

Students At An Ivy League Business School Thought $100,000 Was The Average American Salary. The Internet Was Not Having It.

A professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania asked students about the average American income. Their responses sparked a heated discussion about income inequality. The business school at the University of Pennsylvania has become so renowned, the name “Wharton” is now immediately associated with prestige (and why...
COLLEGES
CBS Philly

UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in North Dakota

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […]
COLLEGES
thefishsite.com

University of Waterloo opens new research facility to explore fish stress and climate impacts

Fish species face multiple aquatic threats, which could mean serious problems for the aquaculture industry in the future. “Many environmental changes are impacting both wild and aquaculture fish,” said Paul Craig, a professor in the Department of Biology and one of the lead researchers in the new WATER facility. “Our new multimillion-dollar facility will allow researchers to bridge the gap between lab and fieldwork by studying the impact of climate-related stressors in a controlled environment.”
SCIENCE
dominican.edu

Researchers Highlight Urgent Need For New Malaria Treatments

For more than 20 years, Dr. Roland Cooper, professor of biology at Dominican University of California, and his students have investigated the molecular mechanisms of how drugs work against the human malaria parasite, Plasmodium falciparum, both in the laboratory and in Africa. Dr. Cooper came to Dominican in 2011 from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. Prior to that, he was a post-doctoral fellow at the National Institutes of Health's Laboratory of Parasitic Diseases from 1997-2002.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Center for Economic Inclusion offers businesses diversity/inclusion assessments

The Center for Economic Inclusion announced Wednesday that it's offering to perform comprehensive assessments to businesses on how they're performing on building racially inclusive workplaces, supply chains and involvement in the marketplace. Calling it the Minnesota Racial Equity Dividends Index, the St. Paul-based nonprofit said in its announcement that it...
ECONOMY
The 74

'Dark Money,' Classroom Culture Wars & the National Education Association

Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. The National Education Association has a long tradition of finding hidden cabals behind groups that place themselves in opposition to the union’s agenda. In 2019, I chronicled the history of NEA’s efforts, going as far back as 1998, and its report “The Real Story […]
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Co-housing and dementia villages: Social innovations offer alternatives for long-term care

COVID-19 has amplified existing cracks in the long-term care (LTC) system in Canada. We need socially innovative solutions to help seniors age safely and with dignity. From co-housing to community paramedicine programs, home-based primary care to publicly funded dementia villages, there is hope on the horizon. As a social innovation designer, I study complex challenges with the aim to find the common approaches needed to solve these issues and not just manage the symptoms. To better understand the challenges of the LTC system in Canada, I interviewed stakeholders involved in approaches attuned to individuals’ needs at different stages of aging —...
HEALTH
