Soprano Amber Wagner Joins The Quintana Artist Management Roster

By Owner, Artist Manager, Quintana Artist Management
musicalamerica.com
 5 days ago

Owner and Artist Manager, Quintana Artist Management. SOPRANO AMBER WAGNER JOINS THE QUINTANA ARTIST MANAGEMENT ROSTER. The celebrated soprano is embarking on a full performing itinerary after a two-year hiatus. Press Contact: Bob Quintana, Owner and Artist Manager. Quintana Artist Management bob@quintanaartists.com 01 267-972-8642. January 20, 2022. YARDLEY, PA—Quintana...

www.musicalamerica.com

