A tumultuous 2021 NFL season has the Jacksonville Jaguars pushing the restart button. With Urban out, the Jags are searching for another head coach. Jacksonville Jaguars fans may not want to look back at the 2021 NFL season. Urban Meyer brought more controversy than he did wins. He didn’t seem to be on the right page with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Unfortunately for Jags fans, Meyer became another great college coach who failed in the NFL. Trent Baalke and Shad Khan made the right move by firing Meyer early. The move should have given the team a head start on the coaching search.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO