SALINA — Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has promoted Kris Grinter to director of admissions. Grinter served with K-State Salina's enrollment management department since 2015. His tenure began as an admissions representative; he became an admissions operations coordinator in June 2016; served as interim executive director from December 2016 -September 2017; and was promoted to assistant director of admissions in October 2018.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO