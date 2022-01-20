ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man indicted for murder in 2020 shooting in Orange Mound

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Robert Earl Williams mug (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was indicted Thursday on several felony counts, including the shooting death of an acquaintance and the critical wounding of a woman who was hit in the face by a stray bullet while in her kitchen baking a birthday cake, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Robert Earl Williams, 30, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and being a convicted felon with a handgun.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2020, along Barron Avenue just east of Pendleton Street near Orange Mound.

Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Beverly Street.

According to an October 2021 affidavit, police found a 52-year-old woman inside her home with a gunshot wound to the face. The bullet came from outside the home, went through a kitchen window, and hit the woman, who investigators said was baking a birthday cake.

She was critically injured but survived.

While police were at the woman’s home, another woman flagged them down and said her boyfriend had been shot across the street in his car, records show.

Police investigators said Christopher Sutton, 35, and his girlfriend were in the front seat of his car parked on Bradley Street near Barron when an acquaintance of his got into the back seat to discuss a purchase, according to the D.A.’s office.

Moments later, they said, Williams pulled a gun and shot Sutton several times in the head.

Williams also fired several shots at Sutton’s girlfriend when she got out of the car and started to run away.

She was not hit, but one of the shots went through the kitchen window of the nearby home that Officers had initially responded to on Beverly Street.

Williams was developed as a suspect and was arrested in October of 2021.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

