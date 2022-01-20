ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado omicron cases finally trending downward; CDPHE provides COVID update

By Alex Rose
 2 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has seemingly passed its peak for omicron cases across the state, as health leaders provided an update on the pandemic Thursday.

According to state data , the seven-day average for both cases and positivity rates peaked around Jan. 10. In the ten days since, the seven-day average for cases has dropped 19% and the seven-day average for positivity rates has dropped nearly 3%.

Are we past the peak of omicron cases in Colorado?

Meanwhile, COVID hospitalization numbers seem to have plateaued over the past five days. We’re learning that more patients are coming in with what’s known as incidental COVID , where they are entering the hospital for a different reason, but happen to test positive for COVID.

UCHealth Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Michelle Barron found that gap has gotten wider with the omicron variant, with only 1/3 of their patients being hospitalized because of COVID in January , compared to 95% hospitalized because of COVID in August during a wave of the delta variant.

35% of Colorado hospital patients with COVID admitted for other reasons

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman provided an update on the state’s response to the pandemic Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

