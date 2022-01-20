Colorado omicron cases finally trending downward; CDPHE provides COVID update

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has seemingly passed its peak for omicron cases across the state, as health leaders provided an update on the pandemic Thursday.

According to state data , the seven-day average for both cases and positivity rates peaked around Jan. 10. In the ten days since, the seven-day average for cases has dropped 19% and the seven-day average for positivity rates has dropped nearly 3%.

Meanwhile, COVID hospitalization numbers seem to have plateaued over the past five days. We’re learning that more patients are coming in with what’s known as incidental COVID , where they are entering the hospital for a different reason, but happen to test positive for COVID.

UCHealth Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Michelle Barron found that gap has gotten wider with the omicron variant, with only 1/3 of their patients being hospitalized because of COVID in January , compared to 95% hospitalized because of COVID in August during a wave of the delta variant.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman provided an update on the state’s response to the pandemic Thursday.

