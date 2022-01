BROWNSBURG, Ind. — When paramedics get a call, they will always come to help, but where they can take you is constantly changing. “The last two years have been incredibly difficult," said Jessica Hudson, a paramedic for Brownsburg Fire Territory and a part-time registered nurse. "We have seen the waves come through. We see when COVID is bad. We see when it’s not bad. Our volume of calls and runs has gone way up. Our transport times are longer. It’s taking longer for us to get to patients. Longer to take care of them."

