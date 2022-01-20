Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 2:01PM MST until January 21 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow has ended for most areas but Lake Effect may continue for Chicago through midday. High 22.
Winter Weather Advisories remain in place — some ending at 9 a.m., others remaining for later in the day where Lake Effect snow lingers.
Tonight is going to be cloudy with a low of 15 degrees.
Monday we’ll have light snow likely, especially in the morning. 1 to 3 inches of accumulation with a high 33.
Drier and colder for most of next week. Lows drop into single digits Tuesday and Wednesday night.
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE…Kettle Butte, Tilden Flats, INL, Timmerman Hill, Kinsey. Butte, and Craters of the Moon. * WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. and potential frost on bridges. If...
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE…Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and. make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown...
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. expected. Strongest winds across eastern Ventura county valleys. and northern San Fernando valley. * WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County. Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Gusty...
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Strongest along the Malibu coast. * WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast. including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and.
