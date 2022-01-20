Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 2:01PM MST until January 21 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow has ended for most areas but Lake Effect may continue for Chicago through midday. High 22. Winter Weather Advisories remain in place — some ending at 9 a.m., others remaining for later in the day where Lake Effect snow lingers. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight is going to be cloudy with a low of 15 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2) Monday we’ll have light snow likely, especially in the morning. 1 to 3 inches of accumulation with a high 33. (Credit: CBS 2) Drier and colder for most of next week. Lows drop into single digits Tuesday and Wednesday night. (Credit: CBS 2)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO