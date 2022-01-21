Grocery stores still experiencing shortages on variety of products

Long Islanders are seeing shortages at their local grocery stores.

Some viewers submitted photos from the ShopRite in Plainview where there are signs about shortages of items from ice cream to sauce.

"If you really looked for what you need, you really couldn't find it," says Christopher Style, of North Bellmore.

At Stew Leonard's in Farmingdale, shelves are stocked. The store director at the Farmingdale Stew Leonard's location, Felix Rodriguez, says they have a great relationship with vendors and a big warehouse in two locations where they house a lot of nonperishable products.

"We happen to be fortunate enough to own our own fleet, so our transfer trucks are running 24 hours a day," Rodriguez says.

ShopRite said in a statement that while there may be limited availability on some items, they are "confident" customers will still find everything they need.

News 12 also reached out to Stop & Shop. A spokesperson for the company says in part, "Like other retailers, we are experiencing some product shortages as our supplies face continued labor and transportation challenges due to COVID-19" It went on to say that it's happening "in tandem with recent weather disruptions."