Topanga’s Groovy 1970s Von Hagen Residence Hits the Market, Asking $12 Million

Though this glassy ’70s structure once doubled as the TV-land residence of Vince Vaughn’s “True Detective” character Frank Semyon — a career criminal looking to go legit — the stunning Topanga retreat, known as the “Von Hagen Residence,” is in reality the longtime home of Vesta Foodservice founder and owner Michael Glick, who picked up the place for nearly $3 million back in 2004; now it’s returned to the market with Christina Hildebrand of Crosby Doe Associates, asking a significantly inflated $12 million.

Built in 1975 and designed by noted modernist architects Thornton Ladd and John Kelsey — the team behind Pasadena’s Norton Simon Museum and the First Methodist Church Chapel in the California city of La Verne, which made an appearance in the 1967 movie “The Graduate” — the 13-acre estate is tucked away behind a steel-gated entry and lengthy private driveway that travels through park-like grounds before spilling out at a four-bedroom, six-bath property resting amid an expansive mountaintop plateau.

A striking glass entry opens into a spacious palm-lined courtyard/hallway that leads to almost 5,000 square feet of single-level living space rife with rich hardwood floors, clerestory windows and skylights. Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass in almost every room also offer up jetliner views spanning from the Santa Monica Bay and Catalina Island, to the San Fernando Valley, San Bernardino Mountains and beyond.

Particularly standing out is a stylish living room spotlighted by picture windows and a floating fireplace, along with built-in shelves and cabinetry. Other highlights include a gourmet kitchen outfitted with marble countertops, a center island, high-end Viking appliances and a separate catering kitchen with its own entrance, plus a cozy den and formal dining room with sliding glass doors flowing out to an ocean-view patio.

Elsewhere in the house is a fireside master retreat, which features a kitchenette, dual cedar-lined walk-in closets, and a luxe wood-clad bath sporting dual vanities, a dressing area and massive oval soaking tub. But the showstopper of the entire production are the picturesque grounds, which include a large rectangular pool and sundeck overlooking those breathtaking vistas.

Finally, in addition to a motorcourt and an attached carport with room for four vehicles, there’s also a 3,300-square-foot accessory building equipped with a workshop, kitchenette, laundry and two baths that’s currently being used as a showroom garage. As Vaughn might want to say, “This place is money, baby!”