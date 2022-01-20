ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Realistic, Low Lift Ways to Glow-Up Your Wellness Routine & Feel A Little Better in 2022

By Brianne Hogan
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkzes_0drHTb6W00
New years wellness resolutions don't have to be such a capital-T Thing. Igor/Adobe Stock SheKnows/Katie Speller

It’s fair to say that we’ve had a rough couple of years. 2022 is finally here, and while it doesn’t automatically mean life will change around us (ugh!), we can do small things to change within in order. After all, we could all use a little glow up in order to feel a bit better in this new year.

If you’ve been thinking of adding low-key and realistic ways to up your self-care game, here are some tips from experts to help bring some pep in your step in 2022.

Find movement that you enjoy — and stick with it

“When you invest in your well-being and commit to yourself, your confidence shines through and you become a stronger person in other areas of your life,” Dale + Elizabeth of Sweats & The City, tell SheKnows. “That is the real glow!

Not to mention there are endless physical and mental benefits to movement. Improved mood, sleep, strength, balance and cardiovascular health, decreased risk of disease, anxiety, depression, the list goes on.

Two things are key when it comes to your workout routine, according to Dale and Elizabeth: consistency and doing something you enjoy.

“Firstly, you’ll feel both the mental and physical benefits of movement when you are consistent — with rest days, of course,” they tell SheKnows. “Secondly, you won’t stick to anything you don’t enjoy – so finding a movement you love is key.”

Get some sunshine

Another “glow up” habit you should try, according to Author and fitness expert Jennifer Cohen, is getting 10 minutes of morning sunlight exposure.

“This has so many benefits such as helping with better sleep by regulating your circadian rhythm, increases energy, uplifts mood, and helps combat depression. In addition to maintaining strong bones and overall immune health.”

Add a quick facial massage to your nighttime routine

Dr. Angelique Freking recommends adding a facial massage to your daytime and nighttime skin care routine. “It feels especially amazing for people who have clenching or grinding (aka bruxism)-related jaw pain,” she tells SheKnows. “Literally just 30-60 seconds of massage while working in your moisturizer or serum makes an impact. Focus on your jawline, temples, and cheekbones where the muscles for chewing and clenching are attached.”

Not only do you get a temporary lift and glow to your complexion from stimulating blood flow, says Dr. Freking, it also relaxes the tension in those overused muscles and helps you to relax as well.

Book an acupuncture appointment

If you’re looking for a new relaxing modality to add to your self-care routine other than your go-to massage, acupuncture might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

“Acupuncture will help restore your body and mind, help ease pain, restore sleep, and improve your overall well being,” says Ani Baran, owner of NJ Acupuncture Center. She recommends acupuncture weekly or twice a week to start, and “then your acupuncturist can tailor your treatment practices to your unique needs.”

“To me, a glow up doesn’t only mean tangible results physically (though you’ll certainly get those with these treatments) but also, inner confidence. I know when I look my best I feel my best, and vice-versa. I also know I feel way more balanced when I know I have taken care of myself.”

Take a breath

It’s safe to say we could all take a deep breath during this time.

“Deep breathing is such a powerful way to take care of yourself and reset your awareness and energy,” Mental health advocate Yasmine Cheyenne tells SheKnows. “You can do it anywhere and it doesn’t have to follow any particular cadence – the goal is to breathe in a way that feels good to you.”

Cheyenne suggests deep breathing anywhere from 60 seconds to five minutes, or longer. “No matter how small the commitment, the outcome is incredibly powerful. When we breathe deeply, we’re prioritizing our wellness, we slow down, and we connect to ourselves.”

Try some yoga

If you haven’t committed to a yoga practice yet, 2022 might be the year you stick to your downward dog.

“Yoga helps raise endorphins by connecting the mind and the body through the breath. Deep breathing really boosts the mood and helps you feel energized and relaxed at the same time,” Peloton meditation and yoga instructor Kristin McGee tells SheKnows.

Additional benefits include more flexibility and mobility which helps ease stress and tension. “Also more oxygen in the body helps one feel more alive and alert,” says McGee. “Don’t forget our skin is our largest organ. All that fresh oxygen definitely gives us a glow after yoga.”

Take a cold shower

It might sound harsh but taking a cold shower has some physical and mental benefits that could be worth feeling freezing for those brief minutes.

“Take a three min cold shower every day,” says Cohen. “This is so good for inflammation, increasing circulation, boosting weight loss and blood circulation.” A cold shower is also known to boost the immune system and help with anxiety.

Find some quiet time to meditate and journal

“Meditation is something anyone can do, anywhere, and it doesn’t require a big commitment – even just a few minutes a day can do wonders,” say Dale + Elizabeth whose app ORRO offers a variety of meditation classes (as well as breath work and reiki)

Another modality they recommend – that’s both easy to access and incorporate into your day – is journaling. “Putting pen to paper and allowing a stream of thoughts, whether that be points of gratitude, positive affirmations or just thoughts as they come, can really provide a powerful shift. It’s also really nice to look back on your journal and see actual progress. We personally love the Future Self Journal and the Five Minute Journal.”

Give your brain a little bit of extra love with our favorite mental health apps:

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

These Mood-Boosting Adaptogen Drinks Will Take Your Dry January to the Next Level

It seems like every time I open Instagram, I see a new shiny adaptogen-infused product calling my name. But if you’re like me, you actually have no idea what the heck an adaptogen really is, so what’s the 411 on them? In short, adaptogens are herbal supplements that “adapt” to your body’s needs. They’ve been known to help boost your mood, de-stress and combat fatigue, and now, you can drink them in many fancy forms that can level-up your self-care routine in the new year. As of late, I’ve been spotting more and more adaptogen-infused drinks, and I’ve taken quite a few for a road test that have become a staple in my fridge—like the Oprah-loved Clevr Blends superfood lattes.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Celeb-Loved Supergoop! Just Launched a Revolutionary SPF Oil That’ll Simplify Your Beauty Routine & Nourish Dry Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Skincare routines in the winter are already packed with products, but Supergoop!’s newest SPF oil is one you definitely need to add to your cart. And yes, you need to wear sunscreen year-round because ultraviolet rays can still damage our skin in the colder months. Supergoop! is making it even easier to get ready in the morning with their all-in-one, sunscreen plus moisturizing oil, Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost + SPF 40 Oil. From Ashley Graham to Drew Barrymore, this celeb-loved brand is a go-to sunscreen option that’ll make you never forget to put on SPF again. So, it’s no question you’ll want to try their latest powerhouse sunscreen. Made for all skin types, a $46 bottle of Daily Dose takes care of your skin with a lightweight formula that won’t weigh you down.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Introducing The Motherhood Identity Project — Because Once You’re a Mom, You’ll Never Be the Same

I had to break it to my good friend and mom-to-be Vickie recently: Mom brain is a real thing. Plus, the mental load you take on as you care for and manage another human only seems to compound it after the first couple of years of your child’s life. “ . . . it’s like my brain has been taken over. Lol,” she replied to our text chain, explaining why she hadn’t responded to previous messages.   It’s not just your pelvic floor or shoe size that are never the same, but a woman’s brain may change more quickly and drastically during pregnancy...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Apps#Depression#Stress
psychologytoday.com

How to Manage Your Conflicted Feelings Better

Various neural networks create conflicted feelings. Different "committee members" (neural networks) can make our life confusing and exhausting. We can learn to manage our conflicted feelings better and lead a less exhausting, more fulfilling life. If you’ve tried to change a behavior, you know that you often hear conflicting voices:...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
Telegraph

How to eat your way to a better night’s sleep

We’ve finessed our bedtime routines, absorbed the science of circadian rhythms, cleared out the bedroom clutter, battened down the blinds and left our phones at the door to ensure our sleep hygiene is spick and span. And yet, a good night’s rest remains for many of us as elusive as ever.
LIFESTYLE
WKBW-TV

Tips for renewing and keeping your wellness routine

What small impactful changes can we make going into 2022? Lifestyle expert Grace Gold says make 2022 all about convenience and she recommends going to a wholesale club and she really likes BJ’s Wholesale Club. You have access to a one-stop shop for your groceries, everyday essentials and so much more and BJ’s has convenient shopping options like ship to home, curbside pickup and in club pickup and even same day delivery. Grace says groceries delivered in as little as two hours; it’s quick and easy and as a BJ’s member I love saving up to 25% off grocery store prices every day.
FITNESS
News4Jax.com

Shake up your routine: Wellness gadgets for a happier, healthier you

The past two years have been tough for many of us. From a pandemic to political unrest, events near and far can take their toll on our mental and physical health. But improving those—even with small changes—can make a big impact. Consumer Reports has some ways to shake up your routine and make 2022 healthier and happier.
FITNESS
roundupweb.com

Changing Up Your Body Care Routine For The Season

(BPT) - When it comes to the changing seasons and onset of fall, we often think of breaking out our boots and sweaters rather than changing up our lotions and potions and prioritizing our overall wellness. There are facets of our overall well-being that can be quick to take care of and, with a little daily maintenance, can create long-lasting positive effects through the fall and winter months that most of us find most dreary. Many would be surprised to know that the easiest of all routine changes that can impact overall wellness is how we take care of our skin.
SKIN CARE
aymag.com

Wellness Wednesday: Ways to Benefit Your Well-Being

Wellness Wednesday: Ways to Benefit Your Well-Being. With the New Year, many of us are thinking about bettering ourselves, whether it’s through losing weight or getting in shape. Another way to better ourselves is by working on our mental health. Lauren English, a licensed professional counselor and business development representative with Pinnacle Pointe Hospital, gives some advice to help you think your best in 2022.
HEALTH
WKBW-TV

Pet Talk Tuesday - How to tell if your cat is not feeling well

Dr. Jen Stachnik’s topic today is how to tell if your cat is not feeling well. She says that there are some pretty clear signs if your cat is sick that you notice right away like they are vomiting, bleeding, having a seizure or sneezing but there can be some more subtle things to notice as well which are also important. Dr. Stachnik says if you cat has lost weight, you may feel you notice their spine more prominently or they are much lighter when you pick them up and it is a good ideal, especially with an older cat to weigh them periodically, maybe once a month or every other month. She says if you do notice they are losing weight and you haven’t changed their diet, it is important to get that checked out with your veterinarian.
WEIGHT LOSS
medinacountylife.com

Create a Healthier Routine with a Better-for-You Favorite

Family Features) Taking time to nurture your health and well-being starts with building healthier habits. As the seasons change, challenge yourself to make small yet consistent choices that help you and your family through transitions at school, the office or wherever your days take you. To help you establish (or...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy