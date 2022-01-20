ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 6 Capitol insurrection film ‘J6’ in works

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
(NEXSTAR) – Just over a year after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a film based on the events is in the works, Deadline reported Thursday. The project, titled “J6” has some big names attached, including writer/director Billy Ray (Showtime’s “The Comey Rule”) and director Adam McKay (2021’s “Don’t Look Up”).

Deadline reports Ray will direct, choosing to pursue the project after interviewing congresspeople who were inside the Capitol during the events, as well as Capitol police officers. The script is expected to be sent out to studios shortly while financing is gathered.

Both Ray and McKay (who will produce “J6,” along with others) have a roster of based-on-true-events films. Ray has written 2013’s “Captain Phillips” and 2019’s “Richard Jewell,” while McKay wrote and directed 2015’s “The Big Short” and 2018’s “Vice.”

“Billy has written a screenplay that is not only harrowing and terrifying but is sure to become the definitive cinematic document on that gut wrenching day,” McKay told Deadline.

The Jan. 6 attack is currently under federal investigation and several Trump administration officials have been subpoenaed to participate in the proceedings. On Tuesday, former Pres. Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and three other attorneys were subpoenaed for comments and actions they made regarding unproven fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.

The House Committee managing the investigation says it’s working to figure out factors contributing to the attack, the Hill reports. Committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement this week: “The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes.”

In the year since the attack, dozens of rioters were charged and convicted for their participation.

