US open: Stocks pick up early gains as investors shrug off unexpected jobless claims increase

 3 days ago

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks were in the green early on Thursday as major indices try to bounce back from another day of heavy losses despite this week's jobless claims figures coming in hotter than expected. As of 1515 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.82%...

The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
Life Style Extra

US close: Major indices sharply lower as bond yields remain in focus

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed lower again on Friday as Netflix weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq and bond yields eased off somewhat but remained elevated. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.30% at 34,265.37, while the S&P 500 was 1.89% softer at 4,397.94 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 2.72% weaker at 13,768.92.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.86% to $305.22 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $19.19 below its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shed 5.95% to $2,852.86 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $920.22 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
