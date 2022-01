The global solar freezer market size was valued at $8.0 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $15.5 billion by 2030 with expected solar freezer market forecast at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in need for eco-friendly energy solutions has further propelled the demand for solar freezer. For instance, Indian government took various steps to promote the solar-based appliances for the basic needs in the rural areas where the electrical transmission is not available. The government also invested nearly 135 million through various banks to the industries under the solar home system (SHS) segment.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO