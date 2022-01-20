ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

World Biggest Logistics Companies in 2022 | List of Top 10 Competitors by IMARC Group

bostonnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to IMARC Group, the global logistics market reached strong growth in 2021. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow strong growth during 2022-2027. Logistics is the process of transporting resources from the point of origin to the consumption efficiently. It aids in the production, packaging, warehousing, material handling, security,...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Oilseeds Market Analysis, Industry Demand, Scope, Future Growth, Key Players Information, Regional Trend and Business Prospect by Forecast to2025

The growing demand for biofuel to turn the transportation sector eco-friendly is expected to boost the global oilseeds market. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the oilseeds market is estimated to account for a value of USD 250.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 335.0 billion by 2025.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Silage Additives Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts(2020-2025)

Silage is grass or green fodder which is compressed or compacted and placed within silos to be used as animal feed. Silage additives are applied to silage crops for supporting the fermentation process and increase the population of bacteria required in creating the right environment for growth. Crops grown using such fodder include pearl millet, oats, sorghum, and maize. The global silage additives market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) comprises an in-depth analysis of the market with the focus on natural feeds and its impact on agriculture The Global Silage Additives Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2020-2025)
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Companies#Mergers And Acquisitions#Market Research#Market Trends#Imarc Group#M A#Dsv Air Sea Inc#Inc Xpo Logistics Inc#Kenco Group#Americold Logistics
bostonnews.net

Organic Soymeal Market report predicts impressive growth by 2028 just published | MRFR Report

As per Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the global market for organic soymeal has witnessed increased demand over the last few years and is expected Organic Soymeal Market size was valued at $1,890 million in 2016 and is forecasted to reach $XX million by 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 3.6% from 2021-2028.High nutritional value of organic soymeal and major protein supplement applications due to high protein content are likely to drive the global organic soymeal market over the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Asia Pacific Flexible Display Market Scope of Current and Future Industry 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Asia Pacific Flexible Display Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028″ The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the Asia Pacific Flexible Display Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Specialty Cement Market May See a Big Move | 3M, Combimix, Fosroc

Latest survey on Specialty Cement Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Specialty Cement to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Specialty Cement market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Sankosha U.S.A, Fosroc Limited, Oldcastle Precast, Pocono Fabricators, Rath Incorporated, Sauereisen, 1st Insulation Partners, 3M, Pittsburgh Corning, Aggregate Industries, APS Supply, Aremco Products, Atlas Construction Supply, Ball Consulting, Bituchem Group, Blome International, Bonded Materials Company, Buddy Rhodes Concrete Products, Cast Supply, CeraTech USA, Combimix, Cotronics Corp, Dayton Superior, DENSO GmbH, Epro Services & General Polymers.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
bostonnews.net

Coal Gasification Market Likely To Boost Future Growth by 2028 | ThyssenKrupp, Royal Dutch Shell, General Electric

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Coal Gasification covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Coal Gasification explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore (Private) Limited, Sasol Ltd., McDermott International, ThyssenKrupp, Royal Dutch Shell, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sedin Engineering, Siemens AG, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., KBR & Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Amenity Kits Market Is Booming Worldwide | InflightDirect, 4Inflight, Aire Inflight, Linstol, Thomas

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Amenity Kits Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Amenity Kits Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are 4Inflight, Aire Inflight, AMKO, AVID, Buzz, Clip Ltd, GIP, InflightDirect, Linstol, Nowara, RMT, Orvec, W.K. Thomas, Zibo Rainbow, Long Prosper Enterprise.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Insurance Technology Market Is Booming Worldwide with Damco Group, Majesco, Oscar Insurance, Trov

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Technology Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Technology market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Global Returnable Packaging Market worth $141.7 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Global Returnable Packaging Market by Product Type (Pallets, Crates, Intermediate Bulk Containers, Drums & Barrels, Bottles, Dunnage), Material (Plastic, Metal, Wood, Glass, Foam), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The global returnable packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 104.9 billion in 2021 to USD 141.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2026. Increasing concerns about packaging disposal and the need to lower the environmental impact, strong demand for returnable packaging from end-use industries, and the need for sustainable & cost-effective packaging solutions are some of the major factors expected to drive the returnable packaging market. Rising demand from emerging economies and increasing R&D investments by the manufacturers offer growth opportunities to the market.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Automotive Fleet Leasing Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | AutoFlex AFV, Wheel, Glesby Marks

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Fleet Leasing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Fleet Leasing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Fleet Leasing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Glesby Marks (United States),LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (Netherlands),AutoFlex AFV (United States),Velcor Leasing Corporation (United States),Caldwell fleet leasing (United States),Wheel, Inc. (United States),PRO Leasing Services (United States),Jim Pattison Lease (Canada),Sixt Leasing SE (Germany),ALD Automotive (India),Arval (France).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Silicon Wafer Market Share 2021, Size, Outlook, Top Manufacturers, Forecast till 2026

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Silicon Wafer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global silicon wafer market grew at a CAGR of around 3% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global silicon wafer market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Regional Trends & Growth Projections 2030 | Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services, and Connectivity) and Application (Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, and Others) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023″. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Artificial Retina Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2027

According to the "Artificial Retina Market" report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Automated Turf Harvester Market is expected to reach $155,947.8 thousand in 2026, from $62,151.5 thousand | growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2026

This research report will give you deep insights about the Automated Turf Harvester Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 139 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Pest Control Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Bayer, Rollins, Bell Laboratories

Latest released the research study on Global Pest Control Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pest Control Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pest Control. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BASF SEÂ (Germany),Bayer AGÂ (Germany),EcolabÂ (United States),SyngentaÂ (Switzerland),Rentokil Initial PLCÂ (United Kingdom),DOW Chemical CompanyÂ (United States),FMC CorporationÂ (United States),Rollins Inc. (United States)Â ,Terminix International Company (United States),Bell Laboratories Inc. (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

High-Pressure Pumps Market Strategic Insights and key Business Influencing Factors 2021 - 2030

The global high-pressure pumps market is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030. High-pressure pump is broadly defined as any pump that can generate high discharge pressure, generally in excess of 800 psi. These pumps are extensively used across oil & gas, power generation, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy