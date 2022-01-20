Online Background Check Software Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Certifix, Instant Checkmate, Checkr

According to the report "Collagen Peptides Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, and Pharmaceuticals), Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Marine & Poultry), Form (Dry and Liquid) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Collagen Peptides Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 631 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 828 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period in terms of value. It is driven by increasing applications in the food & beverage sector including functional foods, therapeutic food, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and beverages. Consumers have started opting for healthy diets, owing to the increasing awareness about health & wellness, and changing lifestyles. Collagen peptides are being used in various food and beverage products as an ingredient because of their versatile nature.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO