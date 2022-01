Despite continuing challenges brought on by the evolving novel coronavirus, Fort Worth-based American Airlines said on Thursday it performed well in the fourth quarter. American reported posting $9.43 billion in revenue for the quarter, down 17% from the same period in 2019, but the highest level since before the pandemic began in 2020. The company reported slightly more than $4 billion in revenue in the same period a year ago.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO