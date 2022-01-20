ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fund manager Jeremy Grantham: Stock 'superbubble' will pop, S&P 500 will plunge 45%

By Brian Stewart
Cover picture for the articleFamed investor Jeremy Grantham said Thursday that the stock market is in a "superbubble" and he expects the S&P 500 to plunge about 45% from current levels to a mark around 2,500. The co-founder and chief investment strategist of Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo issued a report on his fund's...

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
Jeremy Grantham
ARKK: Moving From Sell To Hold After A +250% Annualized Return

Since our Bearish article on December 15, ARKK is down more than 25%, providing for an approximate +250% annualized return for an outright short trade. On December 15 we wrote an article on ARKK where we outlined why we strongly believed a violent sell-off was in the cards for the fund. While not as vertical as we expected into the year end, the sell-off has nonetheless materialized two weeks later with a violent fracture of the high P/E Tech space currently ongoing. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), a flagship of the easy-money innovation trade is the flag bearer for the "new normal" brought about by the specter of higher rates. The rates normalization is resulting in a vicious sell-off in the once highflying darlings of the stock market. "The bigger they are, the harder they fall" goes an old adage, and for ARKK it is no different. Despite Cathie Wood's quasi ludicrous attempts to salvage a sinking ship, the bubble has burst and it will take time to mend from both a fundamental and technical perspective. The innovation trade is definitely not dead, but it is re-setting at more normalized P/E and valuation metrics. Once the dust settles there will be value in revising the ARKK fund, but at much more palatable entry levels. While we do not think the bottom is in for the ARKK fund, we believe the easy short selling money has been made and are moving from Sell to Hold after the violent vertical sell-off we expected materialized.
Outperforming The S&P 500 By Trading The Top 10 Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Trading Update 1/22/2022

This portfolio strategy uses the quarterly 13F filings to extract 50 consensus stocks from 40 large hedge funds that have more than $3.5 billion Assets Under Management. Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.
US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
