Ready To Eat Veggies Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Green Giant, Rhythm Superfoods, Greenday

Food Grade Lubricants Market generated $230.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $406.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030. Food grade lubricants in the form of aerosols and spray-able foams are very easy to use and effective. It has made the adoption of such types of lubricants more common in the food & beverages industry. Applying regular lubricating oils and greases can sometimes become difficult. That is due to the fact that there are some small spaces and tough to reach areas in machines that are very difficult to access. Accessing these areas with long straw-like nozzles that are attached to spray cans is much easier and much more convenient. The lubricating foam also sticks better to the machine parts, reducing the risk of leakage, and providing better protection to the machines.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO