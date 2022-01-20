Milbank's Latest Associate Raise Is a 'Logical Next Step' in Salary Brinksmanship

What’s top-of-mind at the watercooler. In late December, while many were holiday shopping and shifting their holiday plans due to the Omicron surge, New York City quietly made strides toward pay equity with a new salary transparency bill. The bill, which is still awaiting mayoral approval, will require employers to provide the range of the minimum and maximum salary in every open position. Former New York City council member, Helen Rosenthal wrote the bill after working in male-dominated offices and experiencing salary inequity with her male co-workers. For The Lily, Julianne McShane took a closer look at the bill and the implications it could possibly have on closing the gender pay gap.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO