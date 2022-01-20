Northern Virginia Magazine names 104 Children’s National physicians “Top Doctors”

When Carol Hutchings’ primary care doctor retired in May of 2021, he gave each of his patients a list of other doctors to contact for continued care. Hutchings started calling around and got an initial consultation with a potential new doctor scheduled for October 2021. A bit of a wait, but at least she was on someone’s calendar. But then she got a jury duty summons that interfered with the appointment date and when she tried to rebook, she was told the doctor was no longer taking new patients.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO