All lanes of Highway 113 cleared near Waunakee following crash

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 113 have cleared near Waunakee Thursday afternoon following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported near Arboretum Drive around 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatch said two vehicles were involved.

The road was blocked for approximately 40 minutes.

Further details were not immediately available.

Waunakee police, fire and EMS crews and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

