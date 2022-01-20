SCPS leaders assessing security changes after student shot on Seminole High campus

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Extra police presence was on hand at Seminole High School on Thursday a day after one student was accused of shooting another student on campus.

The district said the increased presence will continue for about a week while the district works to determine the best course of action to address safety concerns following the shooting that left an 18-year-old hospitalized.

Students were locked down for hours Wednesday after investigators say 16-year-old Da’raveius Smith shot fellow student 18-year-old Jhavon McIntyre at Tomahawk Hall.

Officials said 71% of Seminole High School’s 4,200 member student body showed up for class Thursday.

The entire Seminole County Public Schools senior staff, including the superintendent and the school board, was at the campus to show support.

School Board Chair Amy Pennock said they have been in debriefing meetings since the shooting to determine the next steps they need to take. Pennock said they are going to rely heavily on law enforcement for advice, but promises there will be changes.

“To make sure all of our campuses, not just Seminole High School, but all of them are safe, and that the situation doesn’t happen again,” Pennock said. “So, a little too early to say what kind of changes we’re going to make. But we are going to look at what we can do to make sure that this is an isolated incident and doesn’t occur in any other location or here again.”

One of the issues that Pennock said is challenging when it comes to security for the school system is funding they receive from the state. She said metal detectors may not be the solution either, because of how big the student population is here.

